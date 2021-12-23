ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Subaru WRX's improved handling and steering shine in sporty compact sedan

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew steering and suspension give the new 2022 Subaru WRX compact performance sedan the best combination of handling and comfort yet as the legendary all-wheel-drive sportster begins its fifth generation. The horizontally opposed four-cylinder turbocharged boxer engine grows a full 20%, from 2.0L to 2.4L, but output is nearly...

yankodesign.com

2022 Subaru WRX Review

Few car names invoke as much passion, awe, and anticipation as the WRX. Just say those three letters and car nuts everywhere get sweaty palms as they know you’re talking about the road-going version of Subaru’s legendary World Rally Championship winning all-wheel-drive turbo. And for 2022, a radical new version will land in showrooms keeping that legacy alive.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Luxury Sedan Comparison: Genesis G90 Vs. Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Genesis has fully revealed its flagship G90 sedan, and it looks like a promising step up from the model it will replace. While the G90 was always a comfortable chariot, the new one is a far more desirable car to look at. That's something that matters in this segment, and no other full-size sedan exemplifies sophistication and status better than the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Decades later, the S-Class remains the comfort and technology benchmark. If Audi and BMW have never truly surpassed the S-Class with their own offerings, does Genesis stand any chance? Let's find out.
HOME & GARDEN
MotorTrend Magazine

The Toyota V-12–Powered Subaru WRX You Never Knew Existed

The art of engine swapping can be traced back nine decades to the earliest days of hot rodding that was then springing up in home garages around the country. The idea of stuffing a larger, more powerful engine into a chassis it has no business in is a rite of passage, so to speak, and this Toyota V-12-swapped Subaru creation is another reminder that almost any engine can be made to fit in almost any vehicle.
CARS
Jalopnik

The 2022 Subaru WRX Is Too Grown Up For Its Own Good

As much as I’d like to think I’d be a great product planner, I really don’t envy the people in charge of bringing the new Subaru WRX to market. It’s a car that has to be a sport sedan that’s also a daily driver. It has to make you feel like you’re driving a street-legal rally car while also being practical enough to pick up the kids and make grocery runs.
CARS
torquenews.com

The 10 Best AWD Sedans This Winter - Subaru WRX Is Still The Best Sports Car

Check out the ten best all-wheel-drive sedans you can buy this winter, and which model would you rather drive? Here's why the 2022 Subaru WRX is the best performance car. What are the best all-wheel-drive sedans for driving in the snow and ice? AutoGuide came up with the ten best all-wheel-drive sedans you can buy this winter if you are on a budget, and Subaru has three models on the list. The 2022 Subaru Legacy ($22,995), 2022 Subaru Impreza ($18,795) and 2022 Subaru WRX ($27,495).
BUYING CARS
MySanAntonio

Mazda’s sporty CX-5 Signature has turbo power, all-wheel drive

Anyone looking for a compact crossover with seating for up to five should have the Mazda CX-5 high on their list of vehicles to consider. This is one of the best-handling and well-designed crossovers in its class, and it has the typical Mazda sporty driving characteristics. For 2021, the CX-5...
CARS
Cars
arcamax.com

2022 Subaru WRX first drive review: Better than it looks

The 2022 Subaru WRX is a new car with a new platform, a new engine and new sheetmetal, though it may not seem so at first glance. The broad strokes and even many of the specs stick so closely to the WRX's established formula that you'd be forgiven for thinking this is just an evolution of the previous car, rather than a total overhaul.
CARS
Portland Tribune

All-new 2022 Subaru WRX is the best yet

The newest performance compact is still a great sports car you can drive every day. It was 20 years ago that Subaru brought the first WRX to American buyers. The 2002 WRX was a revolutionary car for Subaru. The brand had made a series of hardy all-wheel-drive cars, but they were rarely fast. The WRX changed all that, putting Subaru solidly in the ranks of performance sports car manufacturers. The name stood for World Rally eXperimental, a nod to the company's success in the FIA World Rally Championship. To American driving enthusiasts, the WRX name became synonymous with fast, great-handling, and comfortable cars.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Is Mitsubushi Planning on Resurrecting Its Subaru WRX Fighter?

Mitsubishi killed off the Lancer Evolution — its rally-bred sporty sedan revival to the Subaru WRX — back in 2015, even though it was one of the best value sports cars on the market. Since then, enthusiasts and Mitsubishi shareholders have been clamoring for its return. There's no evidence yet that Mitsubishi will heed their call...but the brand is planning an exciting reveal for the upcoming Tokyo Motor Salon in January.
CARS
Road & Track

The 2022 Subaru WRX Is So Good It’s Almost Boring

Few environments are better suited to shake down a new Subaru WRX than California's redwood country. These are the slick, pucker-worthy conditions, where this rally-bred sports sedan, rooted in the promise of confidence in any and every road condition, is meant to thrive. And thrive it does. Subaru uncovered its...
CARS
CNET

2022 Subaru WRX: All-weather, all-purpose performance

The compact sport sedan is all new: It's underpinned by the new Subaru Global Platform, features all-new sheetmetal and is powered by a new performance-tuned version of Subaru's 2.4-liter turbo. The turbocharged 2.4-liter boxer four-cylinder boasts 25% more displacement than the old 2.0-liter, but only adds 3 horsepower to the...
CARS
Forbes Advisor

2022 Subaru WRX First Drive: Cramming Rally Heritage Into A Commuter Chassis

The internet lit up with debate when Subaru debuted the all-new 2022 WRX this past September. Early divisions focused on its styling, especially its Outback-like plastic cladding, but also the WRX’s move to Subaru’s Global Platform shared with the Ascent, Forester and Outback. The change is aimed at streamlining production and saving costs, but some fans worried it might soften the model’s raw, rally-bred edges.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Subaru WRX Sedan

In 2014, Subaru separated its legendary rally-related WRX performance trim for the Subaru Impreza Sedan into its own model. The WRX has been based on the Impreza platform since 2002, but with a specially tuned engine, upgraded suspension, and changes to the bodywork. For 2022, though, Subaru is introducing a second generation of the standalone all-wheel-drive performance sedan that moves onto the Subaru Global Platform and separates itself further from the Impreza. Under the hood is a new 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder boxer engine making 271 horsepower to power all four wheels via a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT that the automaker calls Subaru Performance Transmission. Subaru has gone nuts for the rest of the car to bring a tighter, wider, more aggressive-looking, and even more dynamically talented driver's car to the road while keeping an eye on practicality and utility. We got behind the wheel to see if the Japanese automaker has succeeded.
CARS

