Mayor LaToya Cantrell Dec. 16 announced an expansion of the citywide COVID-19 proof of vaccination rule to include children, 5 and up. The new rule will go into effect Jan. 3. Children will be required to show proof that they’ve received at least one dose of the vaccine — or show a recent negative test results — in order to enter restaurants and other venues. By February, two doses will be required.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 11 DAYS AGO