Emergency crews honored for recent rescues

Derry fire and police crews are being honored for heroic efforts recently and care offered to residents in emergency situations. Here, Rosemary Hargraves and family members paid a visit to fire crews to thank them for their quick response earlier this month when she was having a serious health issue. COURTESY PHOTO

DERRY — Derry fire and police department crews responded to recent emergencies and made a big difference for two families facing potentially dire situations.

Crews respond to Berry Road emergency

On Dec. 13, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. the Derry Fire Emergency Communications Division received a 911 call reporting that a female had collapsed on Berry Road.

Derry Engine 1, Medic 1 and Car 1 along with the Derry Police Department were alerted and responded immediately. While en-route, dispatchers updated responders that the victim’s breathing had become ineffective.

Upon arrival, Rosemary Hargraves was found in cardiac arrest. Fire and police personnel initiated immediate basic and advanced life support care while making sure to remain safe using pandemic protocols.

Crews worked to perform high quality CPR and administered multiple advanced life support measures. Hargraves was stabilized and taken to Parkland Medical Center.

Hargraves and her family paid a visit to Central Fire Station to enjoy a dinner with the crew that responded to her emergency.

“Positive outcomes to critical situations like this are made possible due to early recognition, access to 911, and an appropriate quick response,” the fire department posted on social media.

Crews honored for baby, mother care

On Dec. 14, the Derry Town Council recognized members of the Derry Fire Department for their efforts during an October home childbirth with serious complications.

Interim fire Chief James Richardson came before Council to give the update, and honoring those emergency responders that helped keep the baby and mother safe.

The response time was swift, Richardson said, only a bit over a minute to respond to the home.

During transport, the newborn went into respiratory arrest with a heart rate of less than 60, according to a fire statement; CPR started, an advanced airway was placed, and a multitude of other advanced life support measures were taken.

By the time crews arrived at Parkland Medical Center, the newborn was breathing on his own and began to cry.

This critical call required a collaboration of 15 personnel from the duty crew, communications, fire prevention, and mechanical staff. Those responding included:

Battalion chief/paramedic Shawn Haggart; Lt./parademic Tom Beaumont; Lt. James Hoffman; Lt. Rob DeGroot; firefighter/paramedic Yari McKeon; firefighter/paramedic Pattie Jenckes; firefighter/paramedic Chris Belvin; Director of Prevention/firefighter Dave Eastman; firefighter/parademic/inspector Michael Garone; firefighter Tim Hebert; firefighter Andrew Reale; firefighter Sean Hall, firefighter Kevin Vail; Director of Fleet Maintenance/firefighter Robert Marini, and Dispatch Supervisor Chuck Tinkham.

Town councilors offered a proclamation to honor those who responded and said Derry should be proud of its team.

Councilor Brian Chirichiello added the quick response time is key to having good outcomes in emergencies.

“A minute response time is unbelievable,” Chirichiello said. “Every minute means quite a lot. I am so very proud of our staff.”