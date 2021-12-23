Skate park earmarked for major support, improvements

DERRY — An aging skate park will get a brand new life, thanks to the support of town officials and many in the community offering their help.

The skatepark, located at the Alexander-Carr Park off Pierce Avenue, is earmarked to be supported with funding through both the Alexander-Carr Park Trust and a town recreation bond, approved in 2019 to be used to update and improve the community’s parks and playing fields.

Recent Town Council meetings have drawn big crowds speaking out about the importance of bringing the local park back to life, both as a way to give Derry a destination location for people to enjoy, but to also give youth a safe location to skate and meet with friends.

The aging skating space served the community for years, inviting skaters and others to come to the park to enjoy a day of skateboarding and competitions.

But over the years, the park has seen its share of wear and tear with aging and damaged park structures and overgrown brush embedded in the fencing surrounding the space.

That led to a new set of supporters and eyes on a potential project to revive the spot.

Lifelong Derry resident Rebecca Sanborn said having a new and improved skatepark would be “a feather in Derry’s cap.”

“Skateboarders in town deserve a safe, high quality (park),” she said.

Others said skateboarding is very popular, but often there is no place for local youth to call home when it comes to enjoying the sport.

It then came down to figuring out how to support the park and pay for the improvements.

Nick Sands, among the original supporters of re-vamping the park, said the youth in the community would benefit from the new park, including not only those who skateboard, but those who roller blade, ride BMX bikes, scooters or free-style wheelchair.

“They don’t always feel like they have a place to go,” Sands said earlier this year. “So, I’d like to give them that.”

Sands again spoke out at the recent Council meeting, reiterating the fact that youth in Derry need a place to go.

“I’ve probably said it all at this point,” Sands said, adding he wanted to thank everyone that has financially given support to the park project, including individuals, families and local businesses.

Sands also thanked everyone who physically came out to recent meetings to show their support for the park.

Councilors approved a measure to provide $200,000 from the approved recreation bond; another $300,000 could come from the Alexander-Carr Park Trust, but a public hearing is required prior to that approval. The hearing will be Jan. 4.

Town Council Chairman Jim Morgan said once the funding is in place, the work should start soon after.

“Hopefully by May or June,” he said, “we’ll have shovels in the ground.”