Speed blamed in overnight crash that temporarily closed County Road 28 in Ontario County

Deputies responded to an address on County Road 28 in Canandaigua for a property damage crash on Wednesday during the late-evening hours.

Liam Longer, 19, of Bloomfield was traveling south on County Road 28 when his vehicle left the road and struck a road sign and utility pole.

He wasn’t injured. However, the road was temporarily shut down due to low-hanging electrical wires. RG&E was called to the scene and removed the wires and reopened the roadway.

Longer was cited for speed not reasonable for conditions.

