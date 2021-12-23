ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To Do List: Fenway Rink, ’80s New Years Eve, Museum Of Science Trains

By Rachel Holt
 5 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — From ice skating to an 80s-themed celebration to a seasonal exhibit at a local museum, there are lots of fun ways to celebrate the holidays.

It is all a part of our To Do List.

ALL ABOARD! TRAINS AT SCIENCE PARK

The “All Aboard Trains At Science Park” exhibit is running now through Jan. 17. The Museum of Science exhibit is meant for all ages, and for added fun, you’ll recognize some Boston landmarks throughout, like the Zakim Bridge and the Custom House.

Where: Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston
When: Through January 17
Cost: Adults $29, Seniors (60+) $25, Children (3-11) $24, Children (under 3) Free

FENWAY RINK

This winter, the rink at 401 Park is hosting a variety of activities. These include Ice Flow yoga classes on Sundays, skating lessons with the Skating Club of Boston, broomball, and lots more.

The Fenway Ice Skating Rink is open daily and skate rentals are $6.

When: Monday-Friday, 3-9pm; Saturday 11am-10pm, and Sunday 11am-8pm
Where: 401 Park, Boston
Cost: Adults $10; College Students, seniors and kids (under 12) $6

’80s NEW YEARS EVE

This New Year’s Eve, Yellow Door Taqueria is holding an 80’s themed celebration.

Throw it back to the 80s at the restaurant’s two different Boston locations, where they’ll be serving popular snacks from the decade, like lunchables and pizza rolls.

When: New Year’s Eve, 9pm-1am
Where: 345 Harrison, Boston and 2297 Dorchester Avenue, Boston
Cost: $20 (Must be 21+)

