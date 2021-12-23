ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

Congressman Clyburn Tests Positive For COVID-19

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Sumter, SC) - U.S. Congressman and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn has COVID-19. He was with President Biden at South...

WJBF

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn reports COVID infection

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn says he has tested positive for COVID-19, though he is fully vaccinated with a booster and has no symptoms. The South Carolina Democrat said in a statement Wednesday he tested negative ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit last week to South Carolina State University. But on Sunday […]
Fox News

Kamala Harris contrasts with Biden, refuses to blame unvaccinated for COVID waves

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to blame the unvaccinated for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a noticeably different stance than has been taken by President Biden. "I don't think this is a moment to talk about fault," Harris said during an interview with CBS when pressed on the matter. "It is no one's fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. … It is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make."
Fox News

Ted Cruz says he is leading effort to 'stop every dumb--- thing' Biden, Democrat leaders are doing

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Monday deployed some colorful language to describe the work of President Biden and Democratic leaders. Asked during his appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest here what he is doing to help Republicans get elected across the country ahead of the 2022 midterms, Cruz said: "There are really three things I'm focused on right now in the Senate. Number one is leading the fight stop every dumb--- thing Biden and Pelosi and Schumer are doing."
The Independent

‘Sweetheart’ Kyle Rittenhouse has ‘bigger intentions’ than Congress internship, claims Lauren Boebert

Right-wing Representative Lauren Boebert said that that despite many conservative members of Congress offering him an internship after his acquittal, Kyle Rittenhouse likely has “bigger intentions” than interning on Capitol Hill.The Colorado Republican made the remarks on former Trump administration official Sebastian Gorka’s radio show. A jury last month found Mr Rittenhouse not guilty of five charges after he shot and killed two men and wounded a third during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year. Since then, Mr Rittenhouse has found fame on the American right. Even before then, Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida said he wanted to hire...
The Independent

Rand Paul mocked for saying Democrats stealing elections using completely legal methods

Kentucky senator Rand Paul was mocked on social media after he accused Democrats of “stealing elections” legally by convincing potential voters to support them.Sharing an article from The American Conservative on how “Mark Zuckerberg’s millions and the Centre for Technology and Civic Life turned Wisconsin blue in 2020,” Mr Paul wrote: “How to steal an election.”He then cited a paragraph from the report that suggested that Democrats planned to seed “an area heavy with potential Democratic votes with as many absentee ballots as possible, targeting and convincing potential voters to complete them in a legally valid way, and then harvesting...
