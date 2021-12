This week on The Maris Review, Jen Spyra joins Maris Kreizman to discuss her debut story collection, Big Time, out now from Random House. JS: What I found coming from the world of TV, and before that at The Onion, there’s no room and no need for the interstitial worldbuilding that you have to do for pacing in a fictional story. So I was like a baby getting up and starting to walk. My instinct was always you don’t need that, cut that. It’s fat. Or you should end on a joke here. So I had to keep fighting my TV and Onion instincts. But then the freedom of fiction was an insane artistic experience.

