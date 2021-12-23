ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carnival Corp. (CCL) option implied volatility flat

 5 days ago

StreetInsider.com

Block (SQ) option implied volatility flat into 2022

Block (NYSE: SQ) 30-day option implied volatility is at 46; compared to its 52-week range of 34 to 73.
StreetInsider.com

Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend; 0.9% Yield

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, or $1.32 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 31,...
StreetInsider.com

Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend; 6.6% Yield

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSE: UTG) declared a monthly dividend of $0.19 per share, or $2.28 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on December...
StreetInsider.com

Xerox Corp. (XRX) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend; 4.8% Yield

Xerox Corp. (NASDAQ: XRX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, or $1 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 31, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021,...
StreetInsider.com

Equity Lifestyle Properities (ELS) Declares $0.3625 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

Equity Lifestyle Properities (NYSE: ELS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3625 per share, or $1.45 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record...
StreetInsider.com

Nutrien (NTR) Declares $0.46 Quarterly Dividend; 2.6% Yield

Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share, or $1.84 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December...
StreetInsider.com

Humana (HUM) Declares $0.70 Quarterly Dividend; 0.6% Yield

Humana (NYSE: HUM) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, or $2.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 28, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 30, 2021.
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever

Three of the 65 Dividend Aristocrats are real estate investment trusts. Realty Income and Federal Realty are retail-based; Essex Property Trust owns multifamily properties. Their devotion to decades of annual dividend hikes bodes well for buy-and-hold investors. Dividend Aristocrats are a royal court of S&P 500 stocks that have raised...
StreetInsider.com

Calamp Corp. (CAMP) January option prices bid into quarter results

Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) January 10 straddle priced for a move of +/- 15% into the expected release of quarter results today after the bell on December 21.
investorsobserver.com

What is the Market's View on Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Stock's Price and Volume Trends Monday?

The market has been high on Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) stock recently. SCVL gets a Bullish score from InvestorsObserver Stock Sentiment Indicator. In investing, sentiment generally means whether or not a given security is in favor with investors. It is typically a pretty short-term metric that relies entirely on technical analysis. That means it doesn’t incorporate anything to do with the health or profitability of the underlying company. Changes in price are generally the best indicator of sentiment for a particular stock. At its core, a stock's trend indicates whether current market sentiment is bullish or bearish. Investors must be bullish if a stock is trending upward, and are bearish if a stock is moving down. InvestorsObserver's Sentiment Indicator factors in both price changes and variations in volume. An increase in volume usually means a current trend is stengthening, while a drop in volume tends to signal a reversal to the ongoing trend. Our system also uses the options market in order to receive additional signals on current sentiments. We take into account the ratio of calls and puts for a stock since options allow an investor to bet on future changes in price.
StreetInsider.com

Broadcom (AVGO) 30-day option implied volatility flat

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) 30-day option implied volatility is at 29; compared to its 52-week range of 20 to 44.
