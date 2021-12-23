Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) option implied volatility flat to low

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Equity Lifestyle Properities (NYSE: ELS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3625 per share, or $1.45 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record...
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share, or $0.76 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 31, 2022, to stockholders of record...
Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) 30-day option implied volatility is at 60; compared to its 52-week range of 41 to 91.
Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) 30-day option implied volatility is at 49; compared to its 52-week range of 34 to 61 into CDC cuts isolation time for asymptomatic COVID-19 cases to 5 days.
Block (NYSE: SQ) 30-day option implied volatility is at 46; compared to its 52-week range of 34 to 73.
Abbott (NYSE: ABT) 30-day option implied volatility is at 25; compared to its 52-week range of 17 to 37 into CES 2022 will featuring President and CEO of Abbott, Robert Ford keynote.
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) 30-day option implied volatility is at 62; compared to its 52-week range of 36 to 91 as shares rally 8%.
Ishares Iboxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Etf (NYSE: LQD) 30-day option implied volatility is at 8; compared to its 52-week range of 6 to 13.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSE: JNK) 30-day option implied volatility is at 8; compared to its 52-week range of 5 to 12.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
High demand for disposable face masks could lead to product delays, according to two manufacturers. New COVID-19 cases have increased this month, partly due to the very transmissible Omicron variant. "Christmas is over. So now the backup starts," said Lloyd Armbrust, president of The American Mask Manufacturer's Association. High demand...
AMC Entertainment and GameStop have shed more than half of their value since hitting June highs, giving most recent investors a good reason to consider selling for year-end tax-loss harvesting. Robinhood has shed more than half of its value since going public at $38 five months ago. Meme stocks and...
McRae Industries (OTC: MCRAA) declared a quarterly dividend of $.13 per share, or $0.52 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 13, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) has received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the Company. To assist in evaluating this unsolicited indication of interest, Flotek's Board of Directors has engaged Piper Sandler & Co. ("Piper Sandler") as a financial advisor to assist with the evaluation process.
