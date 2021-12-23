Zoo Lights features new hanging light vines, continues through Dec. 30

$9 general admission, $5 for children (3-12), seniors and military. Potter Park Zoo’s Wonderland of Lights continues a longstanding tradition of inviting the city to explore the zoo after dark using the illumination from thousands of twinkling lights. The process of transforming the zoo into an interactive light show takes Potter Park staff several months, and preparation for the yearly winter event begins as early as August. While the majority of animals are tucked away inside to avoid the cold, the eagles are always present and the river otters, which do well in chilly temperatures, are occasionally playing outside. Guests may also enjoy the reptile house and the feline exhibit, which includes a snow leopard and a pair of lions.

LANSING, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO