Animals

Zoo Lights features new hanging light vines, continues through Dec. 30

Lincoln Journal Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZoo Lights Powered by LES opened with a new light feature Nov. 26 and continues from 5:30-9 p.m. nightly through Thursday, Dec. 30, except on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Dec. 24-25. The new feature this year is a Vine Show of 190 hanging vines of lights that change...

journalstar.com

spartanburg.com

The 2021 Upstate Holiday Light Show is Open Through Dec. 31st

The Greenville-Pickens Speedway is lighting up the nights this holiday season with the largest interactive holiday lights display in the Upstate. The show is open seven days a week through December 31m, 2021. Operating hours are 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm Sundays through Thursdays, and 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.
GREENVILLE, SC
observernews.net

‘Festival of Lights and Santa’s Village’ runs through Dec. 26

This year’s draw to Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights and Santa’s Village can be summed up in an impromptu seasonal ditty, “candy creation, reindeer food station, hayrides and barnyard, lights, sights and ‘smores.”. In a nutshell, family-friendly sights and activities are the draw to the...
DOVER, FL
KGET 17

Auto Feature Friday: Holiday lights at CALM featuring the Audi SQ5

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan picks up a new ride from Audi Bakersfield and takes it on a spin to see the Holiday Lights at CALM. The team explained all of the cool new features in the 2022 Audi SQ5 like the 360° backup camera, the panoramic sunroof, leather interior, and dynamic drive modes before handing over the keys. For more information on the Audi SQ5 visit their website, give them a call (661) 459-1410 or stop by the store.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Ornament#The Zoo#Our Zoo#Vine#Les
lansingcitypulse.com

Potter Park Zoo’s Wonderland of Lights

$9 general admission, $5 for children (3-12), seniors and military. Potter Park Zoo’s Wonderland of Lights continues a longstanding tradition of inviting the city to explore the zoo after dark using the illumination from thousands of twinkling lights. The process of transforming the zoo into an interactive light show takes Potter Park staff several months, and preparation for the yearly winter event begins as early as August. While the majority of animals are tucked away inside to avoid the cold, the eagles are always present and the river otters, which do well in chilly temperatures, are occasionally playing outside. Guests may also enjoy the reptile house and the feline exhibit, which includes a snow leopard and a pair of lions.
LANSING, MI
swnewsmedia.com

Minnesota Zoo hosts 'Nature Illuminated' lights display show

The Minnesota Zoo is wrapping up its “Nature Illuminated” lights display show in January with new animals, themes and an added walking tour. Nature Illuminated is the zoo’s light show with oversized, lit-up displays of animals from around the world on a three-quarter-mile trail. Zach Nugent, the...
LIFESTYLE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Win tickets to Wild Winter Lights at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Use the form below to enter for a chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to Wild Winter Lights!. Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is transforming into a winter wonderland this holiday season with Wild Winter Lights presented by NOPEC. Featuring more than one million individual lights and unique twists on holiday traditions. This year’s event features hundreds of lighting displays across holiday-themed areas and a dynamic light show featuring a massive 50-foot-tall tree. Drive-through and walk-through nights available. The walk-through event features dazzling walk-through displays, carousel rides, costume characters, model train displays, ice carvers, live music from festive choirs.
CLEVELAND, OH
Taos News

The light of Christmas shines through — even through hardship

May the Living Light and the Healing Peace of Christmas 2021 raise up the peoples of this unique and precious world, which is our home, and may the deadly COVID-19 viral pandemic, with its variant mutations which now afflicts all humankind, be vanquished. This Blessing Way column now invokes the...
TAOS, NM
FOX Carolina

Holiday lights at the zoo

A new tradition starts today! The Greenville Zoo is lighting up with Christmas lights. We’ve got a live, sneak peek.
GREENVILLE, SC
Apartment Therapy

This Is the Lighting System That Gets Me Through Winter

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to my home, light is very important. Everything needs to be bright, but not too intense; warm, but not too yellow; natural, but only if you consider “natural” as the most beautiful sunny day — all the time. Basically, I’m Goldilocks, but there are many more than three bears I must contend with.
HOME & GARDEN
Post-Searchlight

Woodams continue to increase intricate Christmas Lights Display

The Woodam family has long been known for their Christmas lights display in the River Oaks neighborhood. This year, they have once again outdone themselves, attracting attention from across the Southwest and even into Northwest Florida. Gary Woodam said they first began decorating their home for the community approximately 20...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
Titusville Herald

Family Christmas display features lights and music

An amazing Christmas light show in Spartansburg is not to be missed. Pack the family into the car and head for 44539 Rogers Road any night between 5 and 10 p.m., where the Berkey family has decorated the home of Brad and Sally Berkey with 70,000 lights synchronized with 23 of your favorite Christmas tunes.
SPARTANSBURG, PA
Kicker 102.5

On the Road to New Boston for Season of Lights

The 2021 Season of Lights Drive-Thru Park in New Boston, Texas is now open and runs until December 26. You will be filled with lots of holiday cheer as you make your way through this magical land. I recently loaded up my friends Robyn and Greg Stone into the Kicker...
NEW BOSTON, TX
houstonzoo.org

Behind the Scenes Animal Care at Zoo Lights

It’s nine o’clock on a Tuesday in December. Children run along the sidewalk playing with light-up toys, their parents strolling along behind them sipping hot chocolates that may or may not have a “pick-me-up” inside. A chorus of cheers and applause suddenly erupts from a crowd...
HOUSTON, TX
veronapress.com

Lights on Fairview display running nightly through Dec. 22

Looking for a way to brighten your spirit this holiday? One Verona family hopes to do just that with their home’s light display. Nightly from 6-9 p.m. through Dec. 22, the house at 729 Fairview Terrace will provide a free light show set to music entertainment to be enjoyed from the comfort of your car.
VERONA, WI

