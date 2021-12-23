ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

4PM: Bucks as Avengers & Packers with Ryan Wood

audacy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRamie Show 4PM: Inspired by Brian in Butler and Keith Smith, which Bucks...

www.audacy.com

wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Honest Admission After Browns Game

On Saturday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers survived an ugly game against the Cleveland Browns to walk out with a 24-22 win. Unfortunately, it seems like star quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a setback. A Packers offensive lineman stepped on Rodgers’ broken toe during the game and he appeared to be in significant pain.
NFL
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers sending record football to Brett Favre's grandson Parker

Aaron Rodgers is doing something very cool with his record football. Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in the first half of the Green Bay Packers’ game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. The first of the three TD passes gave Rodgers 443 in his career. That surpassed Brett Favre’s record of 442 touchdown passes with the Packers.
NFL
Football Avengers Packers Bucks Packers Browns
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Georgia WR waived by Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns play the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day. But, before the game on Saturday afternoon, the Browns made a pair of roster moves on Christmas Eve now that more players are returning from the COVID-19 list. As you can see below, the team waived former Georgia WR...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Refs somehow missed blatant Cowboys penalty on key play

The Dallas Cowboys caught a pretty big break Sunday night when the game’s officials missed what appeared to be an obvious penalty just before a Dallas touchdown. Late in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against Washington, the Cowboys converted a key 3rd and 6 with a 10-yard pass to Amari Cooper. Whether the play should have stood is a matter of dispute, however. Dallas center Tyler Biadasz could be seen downfield past the first down marker looking for someone to block, but the Cowboys somehow were not flagged for having an ineligible man downfield.
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers’ record 443rd touchdown ball contained an error

The special ball Aaron Rodgers used to throw his Green Bay Packers record 443rd touchdown pass contained an error. Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in his Packers’ 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. His first touchdown pass of the game helped him break Brett Favre’s record for most touchdown passes by a Packers quarterback.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Brett Favre has request for Aaron Rodgers after surpassing his record

Brett Favre had a request for Aaron Rodgers after the current Packers quarterback broke his record on Saturday. Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Allen Lazard to give his Green Bay Packers a 7-6 lead against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field. The touchdown pass was Rodgers’ 443rd, breaking Favre’s career record with the Packers.
NFL
ESPN

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo deliver extra Christmas presents for fans

If you are a fan of Wisconsin sports, specifically the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Bucks, you got two extra gifts on Christmas Day. Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks erased a 19-point deficit against the Boston Celtics and won their 22nd game of the season 117-113. The Bucks' comeback win was the largest on Christmas Day over the past 25 years, according to ESPN Stats & Information.
NBA
FanSided

Watch Browns get completely screwed with pass interference no call vs. Packers

A brutal missed defensive pass interference penalty may have cost the Cleveland Browns a chance at a win over the Green Bay Packers. The Cleveland Browns had yet another upset win pulled away from them in the second consecutive week. After losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Browns found themselves with the football down 22-24 to the Green Bay Packers with a little over two minutes remaining in regulation.
NFL
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers' toe injury in worse shape after being stepped on

Aaron Rodgers had a big game on Saturday night, but there was one downside. Rodgers threw for three touchdown passes in his Green Bay Packers’ 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns. He looked good on the field, but he says his toe injury had a setback. Rodgers told FOX’s...
NFL

