Pharmaceuticals

Bulgaria offers cash reward to boost vaccination rates among pensioners

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

SOFIA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Bulgarian Minister Kiril Petkov said on Thursday that elderly people who take a shot against the COVID-19 disease will be eligible to a cash reward as part of his government’s drive to boost the vaccination rates, the lowest in the European Union.

Petkov, who took office this month, said every retired Bulgarian will get 75 levs ($43.40) in addition to their pension in the next six months when vaccinated with a first or second dose. Pensioners who have already taken three shots will also be eligible for the add-on. Only 27% of Bulgarian adults are fully vaccinated, compared to an average 68% in the EU. ($1 = 1.7280 leva) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Alison Williams)

