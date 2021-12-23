ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Caltrans says all northbound lanes of I-5 are open, but slowly moving

By rewind981
rewind981.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterstate 5 north of Grapevine Road has been reduced to two lanes due to a big...

www.rewind981.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

1 person dead after multiple vehicle collision on Northbound I-5

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Update Dec. 17 at 10 p.m.: One person is dead after a four-vehicle collision on Northbound Interstate-5 just north of Red Bluff. Traffic on the highway was stop-and-go because of construction, the California Highway Patrol said. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling at an...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: Northbound I-5 closed to all traffic at Fawndale

REDDING, Calif. — Caltrans has closed northbound I-5 to all traffic at Fawndale due to multiple spinouts and winter storm conditions. A Winter Strom Warning is in effect above 1,000 feet and with snow levels that low we have been seeing heavy snow on I-5 north of Redding. Keep...
REDDING, CA
WIS-TV

First Alert Traffic: Crash closes northbound lanes on I-77

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-77 has blocked the northbound lanes. The crash happened in Richland County at the 17 mile marker on Tuesday, according to Trooper David with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Injuries have been reported, according to the Dept. of Public Safety. Expect delays and...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caltrans#I 5#Chp
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Update: Northbound Highway 101 lanes reopen after rockslide near Gaviota

Update: All lanes are now open on Highway 101 northbound near Gaviota in Santa Barbara County, following a lane closure related to a rockslide, according to Caltrans. The left lane of the freeway had been closed part of the day due to a rockslide, said Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers, in a Twitter post earlier Monday.
GAVIOTA, CA
cbslocal.com

CHP Issues Northbound 5 Freeway Lane Closure Following Big Rig Crash

CASTAIC (CBSLA) — A traffic incident involving a big rig has blocked at least three lanes of the northbound I-5 in Castaic. California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert in response. No injuries have been reported, but authorities announced that the closure will last for at least an hour. It...
CASTAIC, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KGET

All lanes reopen after crash on southbound I-5 in Lebec area

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes have reopened after a crash on Interstate 5 in the Lebec area blocked southbound traffic, according to California Highway Patrol. The two-vehicle collision was reported at 10:42 a.m. on I-5 at the Frazier Mountain Park Road off-ramp, CHP says. One person suffered a head injury and a helicopter has […]
LEBEC, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Northbound Lanes Of I-680 Reopened; Evacuation Order Lifted In Gasoline Tanker Crash

FREMONT (CBS SF) — A crash involving an overturned gasoline tanker truck shut down all northbound lanes of I-680 in Fremont for several hours Friday, dumping thousands of gallons of diesel fuel into a storm drain and retention pond, forcing the evacuation of dozens of homes near the crash site. The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 4:50 a.m. between Durham Road/Automall Parkway and S. Grimmer Blvd. CHP Officer Tyler Hahn said that before overturning, the truck had been involved in a collision with Toyota RAV4 that spun out and stalled. Scene of multi-vehicle big-rig crash on northbound Interstate 680...
FREMONT, CA
ABC10

Storm Watch: Caltrans says I-80 closed Monday | Traffic maps and updates

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A major Christmas weekend storm caused whiteout conditions and closed key highways amid blowing snow in the mountains of Northern California and Nevada. Multiple ski resorts including Palisades Tahoe, Sugar Bowl Resort and Northstar California Resort will not be open Monday because of road closures...
TRUCKEE, CA
WSAZ

Crash temporarily closes northbound lanes of Corridor G

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The northbound lanes of Corridor G (U.S. 119) were temporarily closed Friday night after a two-vehicle crash in South Charleston, Metro 911 said. The accident was reported around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Eagle Drive. Dispatchers tell us injuries are involved, but the extent...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
kpic

ODOT says I-5 open to traffic: 'California has lifted its closure'

ASHLAND, Ore. - Interstate 5 southbound at Ashland could reopen late Thursday morning, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. "Latest word from Caltrans is to expect a late morning opening of the interstate into California. Interstate traffic bound for California should avoid the south Ashland Exit 14 area due to major congestion/crowding in the area anticipating a reopening," ODOT said before 8 a.m. Dec. 16, 2021. "There is no detour on any other roads into California. U.S. 97 remains closed south of Dorris, CA. And there are no short cuts on any other roads despite what GPS may show."
CALIFORNIA STATE
WYFF4.com

All lanes reopen on I-85 in Spartanburg County after crash

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — 8:15 a.m. update. All lanes are back open. All first responders have left the scene. A third car was pulled from the crash to the shoulder. SCDOT crews have pulled two cars involved in the crash to the shoulder of the road. Both cars have extensive damage.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
actionnewsnow.com

Northbound, southbound I-5 traffic closes in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Northbound Interstate-5 closed again Wednesday to all traffic at Fawndale Rd. due to multiple big rig spinouts and storm conditions, according to Caltrans. The interstate closed, reopened and has been closed again since 1:23 p.m. The closure is about 10 miles north of Redding. Southbound Interstate-5...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
CBS 46

All lanes open after vehicle fire shuts down I-75 SB

(UPDATE) — All lanes on I-75 southbound are open after a raging vehicle fire prompted officials to close off the area leading to I-285. Inspectors found damage to the column cover, but say there is no impact to the structural integrity. Initial Story Below. ______________________________________________________________. ATLANTA (CBS46) — A...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy