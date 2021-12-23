Caltrans says all northbound lanes of I-5 are open, but slowly moving

ASHLAND, Ore. - Interstate 5 southbound at Ashland could reopen late Thursday morning, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. "Latest word from Caltrans is to expect a late morning opening of the interstate into California. Interstate traffic bound for California should avoid the south Ashland Exit 14 area due to major congestion/crowding in the area anticipating a reopening," ODOT said before 8 a.m. Dec. 16, 2021. "There is no detour on any other roads into California. U.S. 97 remains closed south of Dorris, CA. And there are no short cuts on any other roads despite what GPS may show."

