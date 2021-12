If your baby — or an infant you plan on buying a holiday gift for — is celebrating their first Christmas, they could be anywhere from a newborn to just about 1 year old. Although at these stages it feels like they don't need much aside from a few brightly colored toys and the major parenting gear items you need, there are a bunch of practical, trendy, and fun gifts that you could get your little one this holiday season so that there's something under the tree and in their stocking.

SHOPPING ・ 12 DAYS AGO