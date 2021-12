SEATTLE — As the Seattle Seahawks wrap up their worst season in more than a decade, coach Pete Carroll doesn’t think a “reboot” is in order. “It’s not for one reason at all that we have to restart this whole thing and create a new philosophy and a new approach and all of that,” he told 710 ESPN Seattle on Monday. “I don’t think so. I think we have the core of the things we need. We have to build on it, we have to support it better and we have to keep growing and moving forward. Nobody stands still, but there is a basis for doing things.”

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO