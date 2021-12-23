ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

To Do List: Fenway Rink, ’80s New Years Eve, Museum Of Science Trains

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) — From ice skating to an 80s-themed celebration to a seasonal exhibit at a local museum, there are lots of fun ways to celebrate the holidays. It is all a part of our To Do List. ALL ABOARD! TRAINS AT SCIENCE PARK. The “All Aboard Trains...

boston.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston

Looking for Chinese food near you this holiday season? We have some ideas.

Here's where to find Boston's best dumplings, dim sum, and more. Boston’s vast and diverse Chinese food scene can sometimes make it difficult to narrow down where to eat. In the mood for dumplings? Dim sum? Hand-pulled noodles? Chinese pastries? It’s all here: Whether you’re craving a Szechuan feast or a weekend dim sum brunch, there are dozens of local restaurants that can meet your hankering for excellent Chinese food.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Tennessee Tribune

Catch a ride Downtown via WeGo bus, Star train on New Year’s Eve

NASHVILLE – Beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, December 31, free bus rides will be available on WeGo Public Transit bus routes, and service on 17 routes will be extended until 2:30 a.m. Saturday, January 1, 2022. The WeGo Star special event train will also be available on New Year’s Eve as a safe ride for those celebrating the new year. Masks are required onboard all WeGo vehicles.
NASHVILLE, TN
thegabber.com

Things to do on New Year’s Eve on St. Pete Beach

St. Pete Beach has everything you need for a spectacular New Year’s Eve Celebration. With various resorts hosting parties, several displays of fireworks and top-tier restaurants, spend your last moments of 2021 and first hours of 2022 on the beach that Tripadvisor named, the best beach in the nation.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Years Eve#Local Museum#Cbs#The Museum Of Science#College Students
neworleanslocal.com

DJ Soul Sister’s 19th Annual New Year’s Eve Soul Train

10PM – 2AM (doors open at 9PM) -Premium Balcony access (seating available) Ages 21+Get Tickets – HERE. Soul Sister, known worldwide as the “queen of rare groove,” has been a crate digger and vinyl collector ever since she was six years old. As a veteran radio programmer on WWOZ FM New Orleans for 25 years (as of 2020), she is the host and founder of the popular “Soul Power,” the longest-running rare groove radio show in the U.S. As an opinion leader, sought out for interviews, articles, lectures, film presentations, and panel discussions, she hosted her “Lost and Found” show on Red Bull Radio, and appeared in Nelson George’s documentary Finding the Funk and on Gilles Peterson’s Worldwide FM. Her extensive collection of over 10,000 records earned her a spot in the book Dust & Grooves: Adventures in Record Collecting. Read more – HERE.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
pghcitypaper.com

Nebby post alert: Bobcat spotted in East Liberty

On Dec. 22, a 260-pound black bear was caught just outside of Downtown Pittsburgh, and collectively, the city went crazy. Black bear mania for a day. It was also the third time in the last few years that a black bear had been spotted within city limits. But bears aren’t...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Science
97.5 WOKQ

Some Nice Person in Newburyport, MA, Bought $300 Worth of Coffee for Strangers

This time of year can bring out the best or worst in people. For some, all they are thinking about is how much they have to get done before Christmas. They might cut people off in traffic or be snappy and rude to folks working in the service industry. When we are operating at 1 million miles a minute it can be difficult to be the best versions of ourselves. But as the great Ferris Bueller once said:
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Seacoast Current

The Airline That Stole Christmas from a Portsmouth, NH Mom

A Seacoast woman had a surprise when she returned home from Europe and started unpacking the Christmas gifts she has carefully selected: garbage and animal food. When Gina Sheldon of Portsmouth opened her luggage from an 11 day trip to Italy and France she expected to find all the Christmas gifts and handblown glass ornaments and chocolates she carefully selected and was looking forward to giving to family.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

Restaurants open on Christmas and Christmas Eve rake in customers

Some New Hampshire restaurants stay open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to accommodate people whose holiday traditions include going out to eat. Owner of Great NH Restaurants Tom Boucher said Christmas Eve is one of the busiest nights of the year at his Copper Door in Bedford. "This concept...
BEDFORD, NH
NECN

A Number of Boston-Area Restaurants Have Decided to Close Temporarily

Last winter, a surge in COVID cases led to countless dining spots going into what many described as "hibernation," with most reopening in the spring or early summer. A somewhat similar pattern suddenly appears to be taking place this winter due in part to the omicron variant spreading quickly through the region, though the closures tend to be shorter term than last year, at least for now.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy