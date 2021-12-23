The Five Best Workplace Sitcoms of All-Time

House M.D. gained an extensive following during its eight year run from 2004 to 2012. From the onset of the show, it had the formula of a telenovela or soap opera, which made many believe the show could run for decades. This hope for many fans came crashing down around the sixth or seventh season when the character development seemed to suggest that there was no way that House (Hugh Laurie) or Wilson (Robert Sean Leonard) could make it to the decade mark without killing off their characters. The pill-popping boisterous doctor had an expiration date, which was eventually built into the show by David Shore. It’s not to say that we knew House would die, despite his proclivity for drugs, hookers, and risking his life several times, its that we knew the show had ran its course. My rule of thumb is once a show that is a genuinely serious show writes a musical for an episode, you can start to count the days before its off the air. This of course happened in season seven episode 15, creating a whole elaborate set and choreography to watch the beloved characters awkwardly hawk up song lyrics in costumes of yesteryear with the excuse of it all being a dream. But this is not all that should be remembered of the overall great show, there were countless pranks among best friends, star-crossed lovers in lab coats, and House badgering patients and fellows while making wild Holmesian deductions to save a life. These anecdotes that many fans cherish were made possible due to great writing, but especially thoughtful performances from a wide breadth of actors. For much of the cast of House M.D., this show was a big break, as it quickly became one of the most popular shows on television, at times outshining shows like Breaking Bad and Madmen at the Emmy’s.

