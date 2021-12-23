UPDATE: Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) PT Raised to $23 at B.Riley

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.33.

MARKETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO