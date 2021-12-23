ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

UPDATE: Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) PT Raised to $23 at B.Riley

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

B.Riley analyst Craig Kucera raised the price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBA) to $23.00 (from $22.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst comments "We reiterate our Buy rating on Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. (UBA) and are raising our price...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Hilton Worldwide (HLT) PT Raised to $178 at Argus

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Argus analyst John Staszak raised the price target on Hilton Worldwide (NYSE: HLT) to $178.00 (from $162.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. We believe that the continued rollout of coronavirus vaccines will...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Michael W. Mueller upgraded Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT Raised to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.33.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) PT Raised to $100 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Matt Biegler raised the price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZNTL) to $100.00 (from $90.00) while maintaining an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nav
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Lowe's (LOW) PT Raised to $300 at Guggenheim

Guggenheim analyst Steven Forbes raised the price target on Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) to $300.00 (from $275.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst comments "Not only did management's initial 2022 guidance essentially bracket our original EBITDA and EPS forecasts—showcasing consistency in our gross margin and expense ratio walks—but we see conservatism in the industry outlook that was used to formulate the guide (customer mix adjusted home improvement industry: down mid-single digits). Importantly, although LOW shares have historically traded at a 10% discount to the S&P 500, we see the potential delivery of a 300-400 basis point performance gap in 2022—as predicated by management's guide—as justification for a market premium. Taken together, we are raising our 2022-2023 expectations and price target to $300 (from $275) while reiterating our BUY rating."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Eastman Chemical (EMN) PT Raised to $157 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Vincent Anderson raised the price target on Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) to $157.00 (from $151.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

KKR & Co. (KKR) Announces Record Realized Performance Income of $1.15B in Q4

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. KKR (NYSE: KKR) today announced a monetization activity update for the period from October 1, 2021 to December 21, 2021. Based on information available to us as of today, with respect to the period through December 21, 2021, KKR has earned total realized performance income, including realized incentive fees, and total realized investment income in excess of $1.15 billion, a record quarterly figure for KKR as a public company. Our monetization activity quarter-to-date is made up of approximately 50% gross realized carried interest, approximately 30% realized incentive fees and approximately 20% realized investment income. This activity is driven primarily by strategic and secondary sale transactions that have closed quarter-to-date, dividend and interest income from KKR’s balance sheet portfolio as well as incentive fees from KKR’s hedge fund partnerships.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

BWS Financial Downgrades Verso Paper (VRS) to Hold on Takeover

BWS Financial analyst Hamed Khorsand downgraded Verso Paper (NYSE: VRS) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uba#Biddle#Our Price#Rent#Ffo#Noi
StreetInsider.com

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) PT Raised to $48 at BMO Capital on Blackwater Project

BMO Capital analyst Jackie Przybylowski raised the price target on Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) to $48.00 (from $47.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Sells Equity Stake in Ampere for $127.7M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) today announced that it has completed the sale of its equity interest in Ampere Computing Holdings LLC (“Ampere”) to Denver Acquisition Corp., an affiliate of one of Ampere’s other limited liability company members (“Purchaser”). Purchaser exercised its right to purchase MACOM’s entire equity interest in Ampere in exchange for a predetermined cash consideration amount of approximately $127.7 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend; 6.6% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSE: UTG) declared a monthly dividend of $0.19 per share, or $2.28 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on December...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Flotek Industries (FTK) Receives Unsolicited Indication of Interest, Hires Banker

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) has received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the Company. To assist in evaluating this unsolicited indication of interest, Flotek's Board of Directors has engaged Piper Sandler & Co. ("Piper Sandler") as a financial advisor to assist with the evaluation process.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

McRae Industries (MCRAA) Declares $.13 Quarterly Dividend; 1.5% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. McRae Industries (OTC: MCRAA) declared a quarterly dividend of $.13 per share, or $0.52 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 13, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Yamana Gold (AUY) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend; 2.8% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share, or $0.12 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021,...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

F5 Networks (FFIV) PT Raised to $303 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Alex Henderson raised the price target on F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) to $303.00 (from $266.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

DA Davidson Starts SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (SBEA) at Buy

DA Davidson initiates coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ: SBEA) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Academy Sports (ASO) PT Raised to $62 at Wells Fargo on Cheap Stock and Quality Momentum

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Wells Fargo analyst Kate Fitzsimons raised the price target on Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) to $62.00 (from $55.00) while maintaining a Overweight rating following results. The analyst commented, "Momentum into 2022, cheap stock, remain...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

CIENA (CIEN) PT Raised to $88 at Jefferies Following Meetings

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Jefferies analyst George Notter raised the price target on CIENA (NYSE: CIEN) to $88.00 (from $85.00) while maintaining a Buy rating after catching up with Ciena management for a deeper discussion of their long-term business opportunities. The...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy