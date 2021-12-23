Dinner at The Diplomat

The Butcher Shop Steakhouse is an old-school, neighborhood restaurant that will harken you back to the mid-1990s. This isn’t a knock, just an observation. The menu is simple, straightforward, and, as you might expect, very steak-centric. It had been a few years since my previous visit, but the restaurant seems as popular as ever, evident by the packed house on a Friday night with what looked like a steady stream of regulars. There is a reason for this. The Butcher Shop is consistent and affordable, two traits Little Rock diners love in their restaurants.
