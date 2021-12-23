ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Why EV Nikola (NKLA) Stock is Trading Higher Today

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shares of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) are up over 3% in pre-open Thursday after the company...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Are JinkoSolar Holding Shares Trading Higher Today?

JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: JKS) subsidiary Jinko Solar Co, Ltd (Jiangxi Jinko) completed its initial public offering registration process with the CSRC. Jiangxi Jinko will soon enter the issuance process for its IPO on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech innovation board. JinkoSolar Holding is one of the largest and...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Why Solar Azure Power (AZRE) Stock is Falling Today

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shares of Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE), an independent power producer that sells energy mostly in India, are down 7.5% today after the company announced it will offer shares to raise nearly $250 million. “Each shareholder of the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
pulse2.com

Metacrine Stock (MTCR): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) fell by over 17% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) – a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated therapies for patients with gastrointestinal and liver diseases – fell by over 17% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to Metacrine announcing that Hubert C. Chen, M.D., chief medical officer, has resigned to pursue a new opportunity.
STOCKS
Benzinga

(NKLA) - Analyzing Nikola Corporation - Common Stock's Short Interest

Nikola Corporation - Common Stock's (NASDAQ:NKLA) short percent of float has fallen 13.38% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 51.00 million shares sold short, which is 25.71% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Co-Diagnostics Stock (CODX): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) increased by 6.31% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) – a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests – increased by 6.31% today. Investors responded positively to Co-Diagnostics announcing that it has entered into definitive agreements with each of Idaho Molecular and Advanced Conceptions, pursuant to which each of them will become wholly-owned subsidiaries of Co-Dx. Co-Dx has been working with Idaho Molecular and Advanced Conceptions on the development of Co-Diagnostics’ upcoming at-home/point-of-care diagnostic device. The transactions will provide the company with all existing and future assets and intellectual property related to the platform.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nkla#Nikola Corporation#Stock#Vehicles#Streetinsider Premium#Ev
pulse2.com

Cerence Stock (CRNC): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Cerence Inc (NASDAQ: CRNC) increased by over 6% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Cerence Inc (NASDAQ: CRNC) increased by over 6% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Cerence announcing it has signed the largest contract in the company’s history.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Borqs Technologies Stock (BRQS): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BRQS) increased by 1.1% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BRQS) – a global provider of 5G wireless solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and innovative clean energy with operations in the United States, India, and China – increased by 1.1% today. Investors responded positively to Borqs Technologies announcing that the company has entered into a five-year Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Cheyin Intelligent Technologies, Co. Ltd., an intelligent vehicle solutions provider for automobile OEMs, including vehicle interactive system development, services based on advanced artificial intelligence technologies.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Why Cassava Sciences Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) is trading higher Tuesday after the company was informed by Neuroscience journal that there was no evidence to support data manipulation claims in a 2005 company-authored paper. In August, a law firm representing admitted short sellers submitted a petition that alleges data manipulation in scientific...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
StreetInsider.com

Why Braze (BRZE) Stock Is Up 12% Today

Shares of Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE) are up 12% in pre-open Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 resultsBraze reported revenue ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Why Solar Sunrun (RUN) Stock is Down 10% Today

Shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) are down 10% in pre-open Monday after KeyBanc analyst Sophie Karp downgraded to Sector Weight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Rivian Automotive Stock (RIVN): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by over 9% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by over 9% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s third-quarter results. While Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Why is EVgo (EVGO) Stock Set to Open Higher Today

Shares of EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO) are trading more than 6% higher in pre-open Thursday after the Federal Reserve provided investors ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Why Toast (TOST) Stock is Up 7% Today

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of Toast (NASDAQ: MU) are up about 7% in today’s trading session after Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight. The analyst heaped...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Why EV Li-Cycle (LICY) Stock is Soaring Today

Li-Cycle (NYSE: LICY) shares are up 12% in pre-open Wednesday after the company made two announcements yesterday. Li-Cycle announced it ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Why Ford, General Motors, Nikola, and Other Auto Stocks Are Down Today

High inflation in November may lead the Federal Reserve to accelerate plans to raise interest rates. Higher rates could hurt automakers' margins as consumers factor in the costs of financing. A continued sell-off could create opportunities for long-term-minded investors. What happened. Shares of many auto-related stocks were trading down on...
ECONOMY
pulse2.com

Infobird Stock (IFBD): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) increased by over 7% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) increased by over 7% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Infobird entered into an equity transfer agreement to acquire a 51% equity interest in Shanghai Qishuo Network Technology.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy