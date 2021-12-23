Why EV Nikola (NKLA) Stock is Trading Higher Today

The stock price of Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BRQS) increased by 1.1% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BRQS) – a global provider of 5G wireless solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and innovative clean energy with operations in the United States, India, and China – increased by 1.1% today. Investors responded positively to Borqs Technologies announcing that the company has entered into a five-year Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Cheyin Intelligent Technologies, Co. Ltd., an intelligent vehicle solutions provider for automobile OEMs, including vehicle interactive system development, services based on advanced artificial intelligence technologies.
