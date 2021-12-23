Why EV Nikola (NKLA) Stock is Trading Higher Today

The stock price of Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) increased by 6.31% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) – a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests – increased by 6.31% today. Investors responded positively to Co-Diagnostics announcing that it has entered into definitive agreements with each of Idaho Molecular and Advanced Conceptions, pursuant to which each of them will become wholly-owned subsidiaries of Co-Dx. Co-Dx has been working with Idaho Molecular and Advanced Conceptions on the development of Co-Diagnostics’ upcoming at-home/point-of-care diagnostic device. The transactions will provide the company with all existing and future assets and intellectual property related to the platform.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO