Processors boost prices paid for sockeye salmon

As great as Iran’s oil reserves are, its gas reserves are even greater, with official estimated proven natural gas reserves of 33.78 trillion cubic metres (Tcm), second only to Russia, 17 percent of the world’s total and more than one-third of OPEC’s. If the new-found reserves in the Chalous field were added – as exclusively revealed by OilPrice.com – then Iran would have a total natural gas reserves figure of 40.9 Tcm (bigger than Russia’s, given required adjustments to that figure). In tandem with its key superpower allies – Russia and China – with which it has long-running comprehensive co-operation agreements in place, Iran is set to ramp up its production of natural gas in a global market that continues to see record gas prices. The first thrust of this new initiative will focus on investing US$11 billion to raise gas production capacity by 240 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d) in 2022, according to a statement from the managing director of the National Iranian Oil Company, Mohsen Khojastehmehr. A key focus of this ambition will be Iran’s supergiant non-associated gas field of South Pars, and in particular Phase 11. With an estimated 14.2 Tcm of gas reserves in place plus 18 billion barrels of gas condensate, South Pars already accounts for around 40 percent of Iran’s total estimated gas reserves – mostly located in the southern Fars, Bushehr, and Hormozgan regions – and about 80 percent of its gas production. The 3,700-square kilometre (sq.km) South Pars sector of the 9,700-sq.km basin shared with Qatar (in the form of the 6,000-square km North Dome) is also critical to Iran’s overall strategy to sustain natural gas production across the country of at least 1 billion cubic metres per day (Bcm/d), with Phase 11’s target production capacity being 57 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d). It is also vital to Iran’s corollary plans to become a world-leader in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 15 HOURS AGO