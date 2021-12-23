ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Processors boost prices paid for sockeye salmon

By Laine Welch
 5 days ago

Strong global and U.S. demand for sockeye salmon has 2021 pushed prices to near record highs and boosted fishermen’s paychecks. Both...

Demand for sockeye pushes prices near record highs

Strong global and U.S. demand for sockeye salmon has pushed prices to near record highs and boosted fishermen’s paychecks. Both Silver Bay and Peter Pan Seafoods a few weeks ago increased their base prices to fishermen to $1.45 per pound, a 20-cent increase from the summer. Other Alaska companies are likely to follow suit. That compares to a final price in 2020 of just $1.06.
