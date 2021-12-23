ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee set for matchup with Dallas

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Milwaukee Bucks (20-13, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (15-15, seventh in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -5

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Dallas Mavericks. Antetokounmpo is fourth in the league scoring 27.0 points per game.

The Mavericks have gone 8-7 in home games. Dallas is last in the league scoring 40.3 points per game in the paint.

The Bucks are 9-8 in road games. Milwaukee scores 110.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc. Jalen Brunson is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 27 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.6 blocks for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 102.3 points, 44.7 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.8 points per game.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 112.0 points, 46.4 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Josh Green: out (health and safety protocols), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (toe), Luka Doncic: out (health and safety protocols), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (personal), Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (health protocols), Maxi Kleber: out (health protocols), Trey Burke: out (health and safety protocols), Reggie Bullock: out (health and safety protocols).

Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (health and safety protocols), Bobby Portis: out (health and safety protocols), Wesley Matthews: out (health and safety protocols), Sandro Mamukelashvili: out (illness), Brook Lopez: out (back), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Related
ESPN

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo deliver extra Christmas presents for fans

If you are a fan of Wisconsin sports, specifically the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Bucks, you got two extra gifts on Christmas Day. Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks erased a 19-point deficit against the Boston Celtics and won their 22nd game of the season 117-113. The Bucks' comeback win was the largest on Christmas Day over the past 25 years, according to ESPN Stats & Information.
NBA
The Spun

LeBron James Sends Clear Message About Russell Westbrook Amid Losing Streak

Many pointed to Russell Westbrook’s struggles as a big reason why the Lakers lost to the KD and Kyrie-less Nets on Christmas Day. However, LeBron James came to the defense of the 14-year vet. Telling reporters that Westbrook’s effort was a big reason why LA was able to climb out of a 20-point hole and be in position to steal a home W.
NBA
ESPN

LeBron James breaks NBA all-time records of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kobe Bryant on Christmas Day

LeBron James passed Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant as the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Christmas Day. James' 13th point of the first half, coming on a free throw with 3 minutes, 52 seconds remaining in the second quarter, gave him 396 career points on the holiday, eclipsing Bryant's 395. James would finish with 39 points for the Lakers in Saturday's 122-115 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Didn't Talk To Anyone For 2 Weeks After Michael Jordan Told Him: "You Could Wear The Shoes But Never Fill Them"

It is a well-known fact that Michael Jordan had an unmatched mentality when it came to proving his superiority to other players. There are countless stories about Jordan leaving NBA players speechless after interacting with him. But is there any other player whose mentality is simply too much for others? Yes, you guessed it right; we are talking about Kobe Bryant.
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Lakers won't re-sign Isaiah Thomas

The Isaiah Thomas comeback tour sounds like it's hit a bump in the road. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Sunday that the Los Angeles Lakers won't be bringing back the diminutive point guard for a second 10-day contract, though he added that several teams are expected to express interest in the former Boston Celtics All-Star.
NBA
Chico Enterprise-Record

What will Warriors’ lineup look like if Draymond Green misses games?

The hits the Golden State Warriors absorbed in the throes of rampant, league-wide positive COVID-19 cases are many. On Sunday, Draymond Green reportedly entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, joining Jordan Poole, Damion Lee, Andrew Wiggins and Moses Moody. Under the current 10-day mandate, Green will be unavailable for the next four games: Tuesday at Chase against the Denver Nuggets, a rematch in Denver on Thursday, a New Year’s Day clash in Salt Lake City with the Jazz, and a Jan. 3 home game against Miami.
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

