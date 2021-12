A former BBC journalist from Afghanistan who escaped the Taliban regime has been stranded in a refugee camp in Dubai for many months as the resettlement scheme negotiated by the UK administration has run into delays, leaving him and his family without a roof.The man is among a group of 14 former BBC employees who worked in Afghanistan but is the only one to have fled his homeland after the hardline Islamist group secured administrative and political power by force in August this year.After fleeing Afghanistan in October with assistance from a US charity, the man, his wife and two...

WORLD ・ 1 HOUR AGO