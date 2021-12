Apple has seen fit to release the first beta of iSO 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 to developers for testing purposes. The new beta arrives four days after the company saw fit to release iOS 15.2 to the general public. If you are a developer and want to check out the latest features for yourself, you can download the latest build from the Apple Developer Center. Scroll down to read more details on what is new and what you should expect with iOS 15.4.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO