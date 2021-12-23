ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India, Australia seek to expedite bilateral trade talks

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has held talks with his Australian counterpart Dan Tehan to expedite the bilateral Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) negotiations....

