Public Health

German health minister expects virus surge around New Year's

 5 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister expects a surge in coronavirus cases around the New Year period. Karl Lauterbach told public radio WDR 2 on Thursday...

Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Italy makes life uncomfortable for unvaccinated people

Italy is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people this holiday season, excluding them from indoor restaurants, theaters and museums starting Monday to reduce the spread of coronavirus and encourage vaccine skeptics to get their shots. Italian police can check whether diners in restaurants or bars have a "super" green...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Highly vaccinated countries thought they were over the worst. Denmark says the pandemic’s toughest month is just beginning.

COPENHAGEN — In a country that tracks the spread of coronavirus variants as closely as any in the world, the signals have never been more concerning. Omicron positives are doubling nearly every two days. The country is setting one daily case record after another. The lab analyzing positive tests recently added an overnight shift just to keep up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Karl Lauterbach
The Independent

Travel rules: Latest restrictions in France, Ireland, Italy and US

This week has seen another round of travel restrictions imposed on travellers to the UK. Pre-departure tests are now required – in addition to self-isolation until a negative post-arrival PCR result is received. The new rules apply to fully vaccinated passengers.The moves place the UK as an outlier among European countries in terms of onerous rules for vaccinated travellers. But other nations have also tightened restrictions in response to concerns about the omicron variant of coronavirus.These are the key changes.ItalyThe government has introduced a new “super green” pass, requiring the holder to be fully vaccinated or with proof of recent...
TRAVEL
Thrillist

The CDC Added 8 New Countries To Its 'Avoid Travel' List, Including Spain

On December 20, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that it added eight new countries to its Level 4 avoid travel list. Level 4 is the most severe level of the CDC's categories, and it means that 500 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people have been reported. This...
TRAVEL
The Independent

India’s PM announces booster shots for healthcare workers and people above 60 years

India will start administering booster shots against Covid to healthcare and frontline workers from 10 January, prime minister Narendra Modi announced on Christmas night.In an address to the country, the prime minister said the “precaution dose” will be administered to citizens over the age of 60 with comorbidities, as cases of the newly detected Omicron variant continue to rise in the country.India has so far reported at least 422 cases of those infected with the Omicron variant across 18 states.“From the point of view of precaution, the government has decided that healthcare and frontline workers should start getting a precaution...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

German Regional Health Ministers Call for Tighter Rules on UK Arrivals

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's regional health ministers urged the national government on Saturday to introduce tougher rules on people arriving from Britain, where the Omicron coronavirus variant has sparked a surge in infections. At a meeting, the ministers called on Berlin to classify Britain as a virus-variant area, meaning people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kfgo.com

Fourth COVID-19 shot needed, says German health minister

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Wednesday that a fourth vaccination will be necessary in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic due to the more contagious Omicron variant. He said that Germany has ordered 80 million doses of a vaccine made by Biontech specifically targeting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
94.3 Jack FM

France to report around 88,000 new COVID cases Thursday -health minister

PARIS (Reuters) – France will report around 88,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases later on Thursday, Health Minister Olivier Veran said, adding these figures would be the worst the country has seen since the pandemic began in 2020. “Today’s figures are not good,” Veran told reporters. (Reporting by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wcn247.com

In eastern Germany, pastors push for shots despite protests

CHEMNITZ, Germany (AP) — Lutheran pastors across Germany's Saxony state have used their sermons and opened their churches to promote vaccines as the most efficient way to prevent severe illness and to end the pandemic. Several churches hosted vaccine clinics this month, hoping that offering jabs in a familiar environment and without advance registration might persuade some holdouts. Saxony has the lowest vaccination rate among Germany’s 16 federal states, and one of the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases. It also has seen angry and aggressive anti-vaccine protests in recent weeks. One local pastor who saw few first-time recipients at his church's recent Sunday clinic wonders if all the arguments have been exchanged and the government should mandate vaccines.
PROTESTS
The Independent

France tightens Covid restrictions to tackle Omicron surge

France will make working from home mandatory for at least three days per week and ban large indoor gatherings of more than 2,000 people to tackle the Omicron variant of Covid.French Prime Minister Jean Castex has also promised a law to convert the existing “health pass” into a “vaccine pass”, used for access to bars, restaurants and other public places.The legislation would make vaccination almost mandatory, and people would no longer be allowed access to venues with just a negative Covid test.However, the government has not outlined plans to introduce further measures such as a delay in the return...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH

