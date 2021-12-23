ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helping others in the spirit of Christmas

 5 days ago

It’s Monday of Christmas week as I write this column. Folks are busy with baking, gift buying and wrapping for the early shoppers. Groups of every...

times-georgian.com

Memories of Christmas

I turned on Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas” CD the other day and was immediately filled with the desire to make sugar cookies. Baking during the holidays reminds me of my childhood ... of times when the only real worry I had was whether or not Santa was going to bring me a Barbie Country Camper. When I was a kid, Christmas meant an endless feast of sweets. Mama always made her specialties. Snow white divinity that melted on your tongue, leaving behind the red and green fruitcake bits that were embedded on top (I always discreetly picked those off and pocketed them for later disposal). For Mama, making candy was a precise art, so she usually did that by herself.
times-georgian.com

Living Outdoors: A Christmas Story

When our three girls were little, Christmas was a very special time to them. Every Christmas Eve before we put them to bed, I took them back to the bedroom. We all piled up on the bed and I read them the Christmas story from the Holy Bible that is found in Luke, Chapter 2 — “And it came to pass in those days”
TVLine

Call the Midwife Holiday Special Recap: A Christmas Wedding — Grade It!

Few things capture the spirit of Christmas better than births and weddings, and on Saturday night’s Call the Midwife Holiday Special on PBS, there was a lot of both. The anticipation began to build when Nurse Phyllis informed everyone that St. Cuthbert’s Hospital was sending some 20 extra expectant mothers their way because they didn’t have the room. This stressed out Sister Julienne and her staff, in part, because all of the pupil midwives with the exception of Nancy were on leave, and the maternity home was already at capacity. After Pupil Midwife Nancy made a mischievous joke about what was...
WFMJ.com

Columbiana Firefighters help rescue Christmas spirit in tornado-ravaged town

Three Columbiana County Firefighters who have been aiding in the cleanup effort in Mayfield, Kentucky worked a few extra hours to prevent a tornado from being the Grinch who steals Christmas from the tornado-ravaged town. Calcutta Firefighter Randy Schneider, Chief Dave McCoy, and Hanover Township Firefighter Tim Roush have been...
NewsBreak
NBC News

Call me 2021's Christmas Grinch, but the holiday needs a rebrand

My kids do not approve this message. In fact, every year when I begin our annual tradition — trimming the tree accompanied not by Christmas music, but by my lecture on the holiday’s origins — I am met with groans and the occasional stocking thrown in my face. So in order to offset my kids’ annual misery, I’ve decided to deliver the lecture to all of you instead.
times-georgian.com

Hope springs eternal for Christmas dream

In December 2015, I wrote “The Song for Every Season.” The column described a Christmas carol through the lens of scarcity and war. A major conflict was the Syrian Civil War, with 220,000 fatalities. The war produced a refugee crisis with consequences that rippled across Europe and made...
The Independent

Indian restaurant gives away hundreds of meals on Christmas day

An Indian restaurant in Leeds gave away hundreds of free meals on Christmas Day to those who would have otherwise gone without.Having been inspired by footballer Marcus Rashford and his initiatives regarding child hunger, Mumtaz Leeds vowed to make 1,200 dinners at its Leeds Dock location “for anyone and everyone” who needed it.Customers queued around the block for the meals, the BBC reports, with the restaurant asking them to prioritise vulnerable people and children.The meals comprised oof nion bhajis with raita yoghurt, chicken jalfrezi and rice biryani.Asad Arif, customer and business relations manager at Mumtaz Leeds, told the BBC it...
bigcountryhomepage.com

9-year-old Jennifer is a ‘loving and helpful child’ looking for Forever Family

Jennifer is an independent child. She easily develops bonds with those older than she. Jennifer is a quiet child until she is comfortable with those around her. When she is comfortable, she does not have a problem speaking her mind. Jennifer is a loving and helpful child. She enjoys doing family related and individual activities, especially if they are outside. Jennifer loves getting her nails done. She loves to jump around and build forts out of pillows and blankets. Jennifer enjoys listening to music in her room. Her favorite foods are bacon and sausage, breakfast pizza, ramen noodles, and macaroni and cheese. Jennifer also loves playing with Hatchimals. Her favorite subjects in school are math, social studies, and reading. Jennifer loves to be around animals. In particular, she loves, dogs, cats, horses, and chickens. She enjoys helping take care of them and she enjoys playing with them. Jennifer also enjoys camping and going to the lake.
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
