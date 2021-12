Waves price analysis is bullish. Price levels have increased to $16.6 today. Support at $16.5 has been reclaimed. The Waves price analysis is bullish for today as the bulls have made good progress, and so far, their efforts have been productive as the price covered an upward range up to $16.6. As the sellers have been active previously, a constant downtrend has been following the market for the past few months. There have been instances when bullish activity was observed, but the overall lead has been for the bears. But now, the bulls are trying to make a comeback as a strong bullish streak was observed two weeks earlier, but the coin, after declining again, entered consolidation, and a sort of breakout upwards has been observed today.

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO