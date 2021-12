In 2012 Haralson County native Randall Redding had the vision to take an old Ingles grocery store in Bremen and turn it into a “music hall” with concerts featuring a wide variety of artists across the music spectrum. However, at the core of his vision was his idea for the venue to be easily transitioned every weekend to serve as the home of a local church on Sundays.

DOUGLASVILLE, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO