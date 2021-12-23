Jack Dorsey Starts an unfollowing spree after igniting a Web 3 feud

Jack Dorsey, CEO of Block (the payments company formally known as Square) and the former head of Twitter, made it very clear how he feels about Web3 on Monday. Web3 is the latest Silicon Valley buzzword referring to a possible future version of the internet that’s run on blockchain networks, the record-keeping technology that underlies cryptocurrency. If you follow tech news at all these days, you’ve seen the term’s almost-instantaneous absorption of online discourse about the web. NFTs, DAOs, laser eyes, the metaverse—all of a sudden Twitter feels like a crypto-bro fever dream. But Dorsey’s broadside, and some pushback it inspired, underlined that crypto enthusiasts aren’t at all on the same page about the Web3 hype. Instead, they have some distinct factions.

INTERNET ・ 6 DAYS AGO