Like you, I am hearing stories about far too many talented employees in our industry and others actively considering a job change. Some of this evolution is inevitable, I suppose – part of an ongoing societal paradigm shift swirling around us. We as leaders can’t stop all the movement, but there are some smart steps we can take to build our “workplace immunity” and help limit significant losses of our most valued employees, or in the case of our business, real estate agents.

