Retail

Raspberry Pi UPS HAT hits Kickstarter

By Julian Horsey
 5 days ago
Amrit Singh based in London has created a new Raspberry Pi accessory in the form of a versatile uninterruptible power supply – UPS HAT offering a 5V operating voltage access to the GPIO Header, I2C Bus communication battery warning indicator and a handy LCD display. Raspberry Pi UPS...

