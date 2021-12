The NHS in England recorded a 44 per cent weekly increase in hospital admissions on Christmas day, with admissions in the capital up by 68 per cent while admissions increased in every region, new data shows.Admissions, on a seven day basis, were up in every region across England by Christmas day with the North West up by 60 per cent within a week, according to the latest figures available. Hospitals in East of England and Midlands saw a 48 and 47 per cent increase respectively, while the South West saw an increase in total admission of just 2 per cent.However,...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 HOURS AGO