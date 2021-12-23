ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

A Nordic energy giant shows how a carbon turnaround happens

By Bill Spindle
GreenBiz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first, biggest step to slowing climate change is switching electricity generation from coal and gas to wind and sun. This needs to happen fast, with coal phased out no later than 2030 and gas not far behind. Once this largest source of carbon emissions is greened up, the second-largest, transportation,...

GreenBiz

The oil industry is still drilling as it pivots to carbon capture

After decades of sowing doubt about climate change and its causes, the fossil fuel industry is shifting to a new strategy: presenting itself as the source of solutions. This repositioning includes rebranding itself as a "carbon management industry." This strategic pivot was on display at the Glasgow climate summit and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
GreenBiz

5 ways to simultaneously improve living standards and limit global warming

Over the past quarter of a century, advances in technology and living standards have enabled more than a billion people to lift themselves out of poverty. Many more are expected to experience improved lifestyles in the coming decades as emerging economies grow and the global population increases to nearly 10 billion by 2050.
ENVIRONMENT
TIME

Climate Crises Dominated 2021. But These Innovations Offer Some Hope

After a rare pandemic-related dip in 2020, global carbon emissions bounced back with a vengeance. Climate disasters seemed relentless over the summer, from flooding in Western Europe and China to wildfires in Siberia and the American West. And although world leaders made some headway at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, their new emission-reduction commitments aren’t nearly enough to get the world back on track.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

South Africa court halts Shell seismic survey plan in key ruling

A South African court on Tuesday blocked Shell from using seismic waves to explore for oil and gas in the Indian Ocean, handing a landmark victory to environmentalists worried about the impact on whales and other species. On Tuesday, it chose to emphasise what it described as the benefits for South Africa if oil and gas were found.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Government urged to tackle rising energy prices as ‘enormous crisis’ looms in 2022

Boris Johnson’s government has been urged to take action to tackle rising gas and electricity prices, amid growing concerns over the cost-of-living crisis faced by families across the UK.Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to hold “emergency” meetings with energy chiefs on Monday to address rapidly rising wholesale gas prices, which are set to have a knock-on impact on household bills.Industry bosses are reportedly ready to ask for tax cuts and the relaxation of green levies in a bid to avoid further bankruptcies in the sector.Ovo chief executive Stephen Fitzpatrick said the impact of soaring wholesale gas prices would be “an...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Top 10 extreme climate events of 2021 cost world more than $170bn, report says

The ten most devastating climate events of 2021, including hurricanes in the US, China, and India as well as floods in Australia, Europe and Canada, caused more than $170bn of financial devastation across the world, according to a new report. The analysis from the charity Christian Aid assessed the financial toll of ten extreme events that each caused more than $1.5 bn worth damages.Hurricane Ida, which struck the US late in August, topped the list at $65bn, and the floods in Europe came second at $43bn. The Texas winter storm in February cost the US more than $23bn, according to...
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

Fastest-Growing (and Shrinking) Clean Energy Jobs

Clean energy is a growth industry, and increasingly so, but the COVID-19 pandemic year of 2020 saw the clean energy workforce shrink by 3.73% from the previous year, according to preliminary data from the 2021 U.S. Energy Employment Report, as analyzed by E2, a nonpartisan group that advocates for environmental and economic policies. The gain […]
INDUSTRY
AFP

Climate crisis puts oil in the crosshairs, but dependence persists

The climate crisis has put the end of oil onto the agenda, but achieving that is a colossal task given the world economy's deep dependence on petroleum. - 'Dependent' - "We've known for several years that the end of crude oil ... is near," said Moez Ajmi, an energy specialist at professional services firm EY. "But is the world ready to live without oil?
ENVIRONMENT
MarketRealist

SV Stock: NuScale Power Might Be Central to Carbon-Free Energy Future

After remaining low for months, SPAC activity has slowly been picking up the pace. On Dec. 14, NuScale Power announced that it has entered a business combination agreement with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (SV). The transaction is expected to provide gross proceeds of nearly $413 million to the combined company, which will be used to accelerate the commercialization of NuScale’s SMR technology. Should you buy SV stock before the NuScale merger?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
fox13news.com

Much-hyped 'clean-energy jobs' may not be where you think

TAMPA, Fla. - The $2-trillion infrastructure bill recently signed into law by President Biden talks a lot about "clean-energy jobs," which cover a lot of ground – from expanding wind and solar farms to expanding systems to store the energy they produce. It also includes electric car production, building...
TAMPA, FL
Colorado Springs Independent

Renewable energy is reducing Colorado Springs’ carbon footprint

The Manitou Springs Water Treatment Plant, in partnership with the Colorado Water Resources and Power Development Authority, announced they have finished installation of an in-pipe hydropower system, which is a small step toward Colorado Springs Utilities’ goal of an 80 percent reduction in carbon emissions by 2030. Climate change...
COLORADO STATE
techxplore.com

Carbon-air battery as a next-generation energy storage system

One of the barriers to generating electricity from wind and solar energy is their intermittent nature. A promising alternative to accommodate the fluctuations in power output during unfavorable environmental conditions are hydrogen storage systems, which use hydrogen produced from water splitting to generate clean electricity. However, these systems suffer from poor efficiency and often need to be large in size to compensate for it. This, in turn, makes for complex thermal management and a lowered energy and power density.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Giant kites to drag cargo ships across oceans in bid to cut down carbon use

Giant kites that drag cargo ships across the sea will be trialled to help reduce carbon emissions.In January, the first of the 500 square meter kites will aid a ship – the 154-metre-long Ville de Bordeaux – on its trade journey across the Atlantic Ocean for six months of trials before full roll-out.The kites, titled ‘SeaWing’, were developed by French tech company, Airseas, in hopes to reduce fuel usage and greenhouse gas emissions by 20 per cent.The SeaWing is an automatic kite based on parafoil technology and will be used to tow commercial ships across sea journeys.At full-size, the 1,000...
INDUSTRY
94.3 Jack FM

EU energy talks dissolve over carbon, green finance fights

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Talks between European Union country leaders on energy policy ended with no agreement on Thursday, as states squabbled over how to respond to record-high carbon prices and upcoming green investment rules. EU country leaders met in Brussels for a summit to discuss several issues, including soaring energy prices,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ArchDaily

Net-Zero Energy & Net-Zero Carbon: Design Strategies to Reach Performance Goals

Net-Zero Energy & Net-Zero Carbon: Design Strategies to Reach Performance Goals. As the effects of climate change intensify across the world, the AEC industry is shifting toward green building to effectively address the climate crisis. In 2020, members of The American Institute of Architects (AIA) overwhelmingly approved a resolution making environmental stewardship the organization’s top priority. Since then, steady progress has been achieved to develop a Climate Action Plan, evolve the Framework for Design Excellence, and increase participation in the 2030 Commitment. The building and construction sector is responsible for 36% of energy consumption, 38% of energy related carbon emissions, and 50% of resource consumption globally. These percentages are expected to double in total footprint by 2060, exacerbating the negative effects of climate change on the environment. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) 2021 Report warns of increasingly extreme heatwaves, droughts and flooding, and a key temperature limit being broken in just over a decade. The world must act fast to avoid these catastrophic events, and decarbonizing the built environment is a major step in the right direction.
SOLAR POWER
Watertown Public Opinion

Company hopes to remove carbon dioxide from Glacial Lakes Energy ethanol

Efforts to remove carbon dioxide from the ethanol refining process could be coming to Glacial Lakes Energy and other major distillers across the Upper Midwest. Codington County commissioners were briefed Tuesday by a representative of Summit Carbon Solutions, which intends to construct a system of pipelines that would carry liquid carbon dioxide to a storage facility 5,000 feet underground in North Dakota.
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD

