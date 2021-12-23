Saudi SAGO approves 100-riyal/T increase in local wheat procurement price

Saudi exports surged in October on the back of higher oil prices, which hit a 2021 peak during that month. Saudi Arabia exported goods and commodities worth a total $28 billion in October, according to the Kingdom’s General Authority for Statistics, as cited by Bloomberg. Crude oil accounted for 77.6 percent of total exports in that month, up from 66.1 percent a year earlier. The value of total exports was almost double that for October 2020.

