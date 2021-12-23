ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Saudi SAGO approves 100-riyal/T increase in local wheat procurement price

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

DUBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Saudi's state grains buyer SAGO said on Thursday it has approved an exceptional increase in...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
OilPrice.com

Saudi Exports Surge On Higher Oil Prices

Saudi exports surged in October on the back of higher oil prices, which hit a 2021 peak during that month. Saudi Arabia exported goods and commodities worth a total $28 billion in October, according to the Kingdom’s General Authority for Statistics, as cited by Bloomberg. Crude oil accounted for 77.6 percent of total exports in that month, up from 66.1 percent a year earlier. The value of total exports was almost double that for October 2020.
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soybeans and corn extend rally on South America weather

CHICAGO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans and corn extended gains on Monday to hit multi-month highs as unfavourable heat and dryness in South America stoked supply worries. Wheat also rose early in the session, bolstered by hopes for greater export demand, then slipped by mid-day on technical trading. Dealers...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China agriculture ministry to approve more domestic GMO corn types

BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - China was set to approve the safety of more genetically modified (GMO) corn varieties produced by domestic companies, the agriculture ministry said late on Monday. The three new corn products are produced by China National Tree Seed Corp and China Agricultural University, Hangzhou Ruifeng Biotechnology,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China to stabilise grain output and boost oilseed crop, minister says

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China will stabilise corn production and expand soybean output in the new year to ensure grain security, the Communist Party's People's Daily quoted the agriculture minister as saying on Monday. "Safeguarding supply security of grains, and important agricultural and sideline products is always our top...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat#Procurement#Saudi#Reuters
Agriculture Online

Russia's UGC sets up a joint venture to supply grain to Egypt

CAIRO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s United Grain Co (UGC) has set up a joint venture with Egypt’s Astra Ltd to supply Russian grain to the Egyptian market, according to a statement by the company. UGC, also known as OZK, founded the JV through its Switzerland-based trading branch...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Russia harvested 120.7 mln T of grain in 2021 - preliminary data

MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Russia harvested 120.7 million tonnes of grain after drying and cleaning in 2021, including 75.9 million tonnes of wheat, the statistics service said on Thursday, citing preliminary data. In 2020, Russia's grain crop totalled 133.5 million tonnes, including 85.9 million tonnes of wheat. The statistcs...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine PM: government to support domestic food makers amid high gas prices

KYIV, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's government will prepare measures to support domestic food producers amid a jump in gas prices, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Friday. Ukrainian gas prices rose sharply so far this year following a record jump in prices across Europe. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing...
GAS PRICE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Dec. 29-Jan. 11

MOSCOW, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Dec. 29-Jan. 11, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Dec. 29-Jan. 11 - tax 94.9 83.5 69.0 - indicative price 335.6 304.4 283.6 Dec 22-28 - tax 94.0 84.8 55.0 - indicative price 334.3 306.2 263.6 Dec 15-21 - tax 91.0 78.7 54.4 - indicative price 330.1 297.5 262.8 Dec 8-14 - tax 84.9 75.1 54.3 - indicative price 321.3 292.3 262.7 Dec 1-7 - tax 80.8 68.3 54.3 - indicative price 315.5 282.6 262.7 Nov 24-30 - tax 78.3 65.3 53.6 - indicative price 311.9 278.3 261.6 Nov 17-23 - tax 77.1 66.0 62.9 - indicative price 310.2 279.3 274.9 Nov 10-16 - tax 69.9 54.8 50.1 - indicative price 299.9 263.3 256.6 Oct 27-Nov 9 - tax 67.0 42.6 49.7 - indicative price 295.8 245.9 256.0 Oct 20-26 - tax 61.3 45.9 48.4 - indicative price 287.6 250.6 254.2 Oct 13-19 - tax 58.7 49.4 47.2 - indicative price 283.9 255.6 252.5 Oct 6-12 - tax 57.8 43.1 45.2 - indicative price 282.6 246.6 249.7 Sept 29-Oct 5 - tax 53.5 35.3 46.3 - indicative price 276.5 235.5 251.2 Sept 22-28 - tax 50.9 31.0 47.8 - indicative price 272.8 229.4 253.4 Sept 15-21 - tax 52.5 33.1 49.0 - indicative price 275.0 232.3 255.0 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, based on price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by)
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Middle East
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn futures near 6-month high on South America weather threats

CHICAGO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures neared a six-month high and soybean futures topped a four-month high on Thursday on concerns about unfavorable dryness and heat threatening South American crops, analysts said. Rain is not expected to bring much relief to southern Brazil, the world's...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soy, corn futures consolidate after reaching multi-month highs

CHICAGO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures pulled back on Thursday after rising to a four-month high on concerns that unfavorable dryness could trim production in crop-growing areas of South America, analysts said. Corn futures remained close to a nearly six-month high reached on Wednesday amid...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine has enough wheat, no need to curb exports -traders union

KYIV, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine has enough wheat to ensure its domestic food needs and there is no need to limit exports, Ukrainian grain traders association UGA said on Thursday. Major global grain producer Ukraine will consider limiting milling wheat exports in the first half of 2022, with officials...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

South Korea suspends Canadian beef imports after BSE case

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec 22 (Reuters) - South Korea has suspended beef imports from Canada, which reported its first case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) in six years, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said on Wednesday. South Korea, the fourth-largest beef importer in the world, is seeking more information about the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Year-on-year food inflation is highest since 2008

Pushed by high meat prices, the Food Price Index will surge by 3.5% this year, its largest increase since the 5.5% rise in 2008, said the USDA on Tuesday. The index compares the average price increase for the current year with the average increase for the preceding year. Food prices...
BUSINESS
raleighnews.net

Procurement of paddy, rice from Telangana increases threefold: Centre

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that procurement of paddy and rice from Telangana has increased threefold in the past five years. "The procurement of paddy and rice from Telangana has increased...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports up 21.6% in 2021/22 to 30.1 mln T

KYIV, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported 30.1 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, up 21.6% from the same stage a season earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Wednesday. That included 15.6 million tonnes of wheat, 5.1 million tonnes of barley and 9 million...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soy hits highest price since August on South America crop worries

CHICAGO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Unfavorable dryness in crop-growing areas of South America on Tuesday pushed Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures to their highest price since August and helped lift corn futures, analysts said. Wheat futures also traded higher. South American weather was in the spotlight amid concerns about...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy