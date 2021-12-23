ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Tunisian president convicted of undermining security

New Haven Register
 5 days ago

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A Tunisian court has sentenced former President Moncef Marzouki in absentia to four years in prison for “undermining the external security of the state,” according to the state TAP news...

www.nhregister.com

UPI News

16 countries condemn deployment of Russian mercenaries in Mali

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Sixteen countries, including France, Canada and Britain, issued a statement to "firmly condemn the deployment" of Russian paramilitary troops in the west African country Mali. The statement, published by France and signed by 14 other European countries and Canada, said the signatories are aware of "the...
The Independent

SKorea ex-President Park, jailed for corruption, is pardoned

South Korea says it will grant a special pardon to former President Park Geun-hye who is serving a lengthy prison term for a series of corruption charges.The Justice Ministry said Friday that Park’s pardon is aimed at promoting a national unity in the face of difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.Park was arrested and sent to prison in 2017, after being removed from office following a corruption scandal that prompted months of massive street protests.Park is a daughter of late authoritarian President Park Chung-hee. She was elected as South Korea’s first female president.
Moncef Marzouki
WLNS

Taliban-run government dissolves Afghan election commissions

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban dissolved Afghanistan’s two election commissions as well as the state ministries for peace and parliamentarian affairs, an official said Sunday. Bilal Karimi, the deputy spokesman for Afghanistan’s Taliban-run government, said the country’s Independent Election Commission and Electoral Complaint Commission have been dissolved. He called them “unnecessary institutes for the current […]
The Independent

Tunisian president announces referendum, future elections

Tunisian President Kais Saied has prolonged the suspension of parliament and announced a national referendum, almost five months after dismissing his government and granting himself sweeping powers.The announcement, he said, was an answer to many Tunisians’ demand for political change. “To those who are calling for a return (to the old system): we will never go back to what came before,” said Saied.In a televised speech Monday evening, Saied unveiled his plans to organize a nationwide, popular consultation, that will be held both online and offline from January to March 2022.The consultation will then be reviewed by a committee...
US News and World Report

Tunisians Protest Against President on Anniversary of Uprising

TUNIS (Reuters) - Several thousand people demonstrated against Tunisian President Kais Saied on Friday, pointing to growing opposition to his seizure of power and suspension of parliament five months ago. Called for the anniversary of the uprising that toppled autocrat Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali a decade ago, it was the...
AFP

Polish president vetoes media law slammed by US

Following pressure from the EU and US, Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday vetoed a media ownership law that critics said was aimed at silencing the US-owned news channel TVN24. "I refuse to sign the radio and television law amendment and am sending it back to parliament to be re-examined. This means that I am vetoing it," Duda said in a televised address. The law, which was adopted by parliament this month, would have prevented companies from outside the European Economic Area from holding a controlling stake in Polish media companies. That would have forced US group Discovery to sell a majority stake in TVN, one of Poland's biggest private TV networks, and its news channel TVN24.
abc17news.com

Danish impeachment court convicts ex-immigration minister

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A rarely used impeachment court in Denmark has convicted a former immigration minister over a 2016 order to separate asylum-seeking couples when one of the partners was a minor. The Danish parliament voted to try Inger Stoejberg after a commission it appointed concluded that separating couples in asylum centers was “clearly illegal” and that staff members had warned the minister the practice was unlawful. The Court of Impeachment convened for the first time in 26 years to consider charges against Stoejberg, who maintained her innocence throughout the trial that resulted in Monday’s verdict. She said she initiated the policy of separating minors from their partners out of concerns the relationships may have involved forced marriages.
Reuters

Somali President, PM trade accusations over delays to ongoing elections

MOGADISHU, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Somalia's president and prime minister each accused the other on Sunday of holding up ongoing parliamentary elections, in a spat analysts say may distract the government from its fight against the al Qaeda-linked insurgency al Shabaab. Parliamentary elections began on Nov. 1 and were supposed...
The Independent

Israeli minister gets 24/7 guard, blames Jewish extremists

Israel's government minister for public security on Monday said he is now under round-the-clock protection after coming under threats from Jewish extremists.Omer Barlev also accused members of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett s pro-settler Yemina party of contributing to the fraught atmosphere.Barlev sparked an uproar earlier this month when he criticized a wave of violence by West Bank settlers against Palestinian civilians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.Barlev, who oversees the national police force, said U.S. officials had raised concerns about the settler violence with him and that he pledged to address the issue.“I will continue to fight Palestinian terrorism as...
AFP

Somalia's president says PM suspended as elections spat deepens

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed announced Monday that he was suspending Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, a day after the two men sparred over long-delayed elections in the troubled Horn of Africa nation. "The president decided to suspend Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and stop his powers since he was linked with corruption," the office of the president said in a statement, accusing the premier of interfering with an investigation into a land grabbing case.
AFP

UN 'horrified' by reports of massacre of civilians in Myanmar

A UN official said Sunday he was "horrified" by credible reports that at least 35 civilians were killed and their bodies burned in Myanmar, and demanded the government launch an investigation. Two workers for non-profit group Save the Children remain missing after their vehicle was among several that were attacked and burned in the incident in eastern Kaya state. A monitoring group and local media have blamed the attack on junta troops. "I condemn this grievous incident and all attacks against civilians throughout the country," United Nations under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs Martin Griffiths said in a statement.
The Independent

Iraq’s top court rejects appeal contesting election results

Iraq’s top court on Monday rejected an appeal filed by Iran-backed factions contesting the results of country's parliamentary elections held in October. The development marked another boost for an influential Shiite cleric who had been confirmed as the winner of the vote. The appeal was submitted by Hadi al-Ameri, head of a pro-Iran coalition that lost seats in the Oct. 10 vote. Final results announced by Iraq’s electoral commission had confirmed Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr secured 73 out of Parliament’s 329 seats. The results also confirmed that the faction known as the Fatah Alliance, which represents the Shiite paramilitary...
AFP

New UN Myanmar envoy says 'deeply concerned' by escalating violence

The new United Nations special envoy to Myanmar on Monday said she was "deeply concerned" by escalating violence in the country and called for a new year ceasefire between the military and its opponents. Nationwide protests against the February coup have been met with a bloody crackdown, with more than 1,300 people killed and over 11,000 arrested, according to a local monitoring group. Diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis led by the UN and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have made little headway so far, with the generals refusing to engage with opponents. Special envoy Noeleen Heyzer "is deeply concerned by the continued escalation of violence in Kayin State and other parts of Myanmar", she said in her first statement since taking on the role.
The Independent

Somalia president suspends prime minister Mohammed Hussein Roble over corruption charges

Somalia’s president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed on Monday suspended prime minister Mohammed Hussein Roble over ongoing corruption investigations.“The president decided to suspend prime minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and stop his powers since he was linked with corruption,” the office of the president said in a statement, accusing the prime minister of hampering with an investigation of a land grabbing case.He will remain suspended until corruption investigations against him are completed.The suspension comes a day after the two leaders entered into a verbal spat accusing each other of being an obstacle leading to the delay in the election process. The parliamentary election...
UPI News

Russia court orders top human rights group to dissolve over various 'violations'

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Russia's best-known human rights organization faces extinction after the country's Supreme Court ordered Tuesday that it be shut down. The International Memorial Society, known as Memorial, was formed with the help of Nobel Peace laureate Andrei Sakharov during the last years of the Soviet Union as it exposed its array of prison camps that were holding political prisoners.
neworleanssun.com

Ukraine Accuses Ex-President Poroshenko Of Treason

KYIV -- Ukrainian authorities have placed Petro Poroshenko under formal investigation for high treason, accusing the former president of links to financing Russia-backed separatists fighting government forces in the country's east. The State Investigation Bureau said on December 20 that it suspected Poroshenko of 'committing treason' and supporting the activity...
