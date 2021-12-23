Ex-Tunisian president convicted of undermining security

Tunisian President Kais Saied has prolonged the suspension of parliament and announced a national referendum, almost five months after dismissing his government and granting himself sweeping powers.The announcement, he said, was an answer to many Tunisians’ demand for political change. “To those who are calling for a return (to the old system): we will never go back to what came before,” said Saied.In a televised speech Monday evening, Saied unveiled his plans to organize a nationwide, popular consultation, that will be held both online and offline from January to March 2022.The consultation will then be reviewed by a committee...
