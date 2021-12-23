ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa woman who lost leg after pedicure gets $1.75M in settlement, lawyers say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Athina Morris
TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A Tampa nail salon has reached a $1.75 million settlement with a woman whose leg was amputated after she got a pedicure at the business, according to the Morgan & Morgan law firm.

Lawyers said Clara Shellman developed an infection after getting a pedicure at Tammy’s Nails 2 on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa in September 2018. Part of her leg was amputated after the infection spread from her toe to her lower leg, according to Morgan & Morgan.

The lawyers claim careless cleaning and improper sanitation of nail tools led to the infection.

“When she patronized this salon, Ms. Shellman had a reasonable expectation that the professionals working there would keep their tools clean to protect her health and safety,” said Morgan & Morgan attorney Paul Fulmer, who represented Ms. Shellman. “While the infection the salon allegedly caused Ms. Shellman began with a small cut, it spread quickly due to her severe peripheral arterial disease. While no amount of money can truly make up for such a life-altering injury, I’m happy that this settlement will compensate her for a world of pain and suffering that wasn’t her fault.”

Nexstar’s WFLA has reached out to Morgan & Morgan for more information about this case but a statement was not available at the time of publication.

