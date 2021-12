While there are many attractive retirement communities, there are also people who want to remain in their home for their entire lives or at least as long as possible. There are several steps you can take to make your home more livable to help ensure that you are able to age in place. You don’t have to wait until you are older to make these changes either. If you are younger but living in the home you hope to retire in, you can spread the costs of these changes over a period of years. Another advantage of these changes is that they can make a home more livable for anyone experiencing disability for any reason, such as recovery from surgery or a broken limb.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 14 DAYS AGO