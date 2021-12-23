Ex-Tunisian president convicted of undermining security
TUNIS, Tunisia — A Tunisian court has sentenced former President Moncef Marzouki in absentia to four years in prison for "undermining the external security of the state," according to the state TAP news agency....
The U.S. and a host of other countries “are deeply concerned by reports of summary killings and enforced disappearances” of former members of Afghanistan’s security forces, they said in a joint statement. “We underline that the alleged actions constitute serious human rights abuses and contradict the Taliban’s announced amnesty,” said...
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Sixteen countries, including France, Canada and Britain, issued a statement to "firmly condemn the deployment" of Russian paramilitary troops in the west African country Mali. The statement, published by France and signed by 14 other European countries and Canada, said the signatories are aware of "the...
South Korea says it will grant a special pardon to former President Park Geun-hye who is serving a lengthy prison term for a series of corruption charges.The Justice Ministry said Friday that Park’s pardon is aimed at promoting a national unity in the face of difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.Park was arrested and sent to prison in 2017, after being removed from office following a corruption scandal that prompted months of massive street protests.Park is a daughter of late authoritarian President Park Chung-hee. She was elected as South Korea’s first female president.
TUNIS (Reuters) - Several thousand people demonstrated against Tunisian President Kais Saied on Friday, pointing to growing opposition to his seizure of power and suspension of parliament five months ago. Called for the anniversary of the uprising that toppled autocrat Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali a decade ago, it was the...
The Taliban dissolved Afghanistan s two election commissions as well as the state ministries for peace and parliamentarian affairs, an official said Sunday.Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for Afghanistan's Taliban-run government, said the country’s Independent Election Commission and Electoral Complaint Commission have been dissolved.He called them “unnecessary institutes for the current situation in Afghanistan.” He said if there is a need for the commissions in the future, the Taliban government can revive them.The international community is waiting before extending formal recognition to Afghanistan's new rulers. They are wary the Taliban could impose a similarly harsh regime as when they were...
TUNIS, Tunisia — Tunisian President Kais Saied has prolonged the suspension of parliament and announced a national referendum, almost five months after dismissing his government and granting himself sweeping powers. The announcement, he said, was an answer to many Tunisians' demand for political change. "To those who are calling...
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A rarely used impeachment court in Denmark convicted a former immigration minister Monday over a 2016 order to separate asylum-seeking couples when one of the partners was a minor. The Danish parliament voted to try Inger Stoejberg after a parliament-appointed commission said that separating couples...
Iraq’s top court on Monday rejected an appeal filed by Iran-backed factions contesting the results of country's parliamentary elections held in October. The development marked another boost for an influential Shiite cleric who had been confirmed as the winner of the vote. The appeal was submitted by Hadi al-Ameri, head of a pro-Iran coalition that lost seats in the Oct. 10 vote. Final results announced by Iraq’s electoral commission had confirmed Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr secured 73 out of Parliament’s 329 seats. The results also confirmed that the faction known as the Fatah Alliance, which represents the Shiite paramilitary...
BEIRUT — Lebanon's president called Monday for an end to an 11-week deadlock that has prevented the government from convening, further undermining state institutions in the country amid an economic meltdown. President Michel Aoun implicitly blamed his powerful ally Hezbollah for preventing the government from convening but didn't name...
Israel's government minister for public security on Monday said he is now under round-the-clock protection after coming under threats from Jewish extremists.Omer Barlev also accused members of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett s pro-settler Yemina party of contributing to the fraught atmosphere.Barlev sparked an uproar earlier this month when he criticized a wave of violence by West Bank settlers against Palestinian civilians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.Barlev, who oversees the national police force, said U.S. officials had raised concerns about the settler violence with him and that he pledged to address the issue.“I will continue to fight Palestinian terrorism as...
Following pressure from the EU and US, Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday vetoed a media ownership law that critics said was aimed at silencing the US-owned news channel TVN24.
"I refuse to sign the radio and television law amendment and am sending it back to parliament to be re-examined. This means that I am vetoing it," Duda said in a televised address.
The law, which was adopted by parliament this month, would have prevented companies from outside the European Economic Area from holding a controlling stake in Polish media companies.
That would have forced US group Discovery to sell a majority stake in TVN, one of Poland's biggest private TV networks, and its news channel TVN24.
Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed announced Monday that he was suspending Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, a day after the two men sparred over long-delayed elections in the troubled Horn of Africa nation. "The president decided to suspend Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and stop his powers since he was linked with corruption," the office of the president said in a statement, accusing the premier of interfering with an investigation into a land grabbing case.
The new United Nations special envoy to Myanmar on Monday said she was "deeply concerned" by escalating violence in the country and called for a new year ceasefire between the military and its opponents.
Nationwide protests against the February coup have been met with a bloody crackdown, with more than 1,300 people killed and over 11,000 arrested, according to a local monitoring group.
Diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis led by the UN and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have made little headway so far, with the generals refusing to engage with opponents.
Special envoy Noeleen Heyzer "is deeply concerned by the continued escalation of violence in Kayin State and other parts of Myanmar", she said in her first statement since taking on the role.
MOGADISHU, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Somalia's president and prime minister each accused the other on Sunday of holding up ongoing parliamentary elections, in a spat analysts say may distract the government from its fight against the al Qaeda-linked insurgency al Shabaab. Parliamentary elections began on Nov. 1 and were supposed...
MEXICO CITY — A referendum allowing Mexicans to vote midterm on whether the president should remain in office has become a strange political football involving all three branches of government. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced gleefully Monday that his supporters had collected 10 million signatures in favor of...
Libyan lawmakers met Monday to discuss the myriad challenges that forced a postponement of the long-awaited presidential election this month. The postponement was a major blow to international efforts to end a decade of chaos in the oil-rich North African country. The vote has faced many obstacles, including controversial presidential hopefuls, disputes over laws governing the elections, and occasional infighting among armed groups.The parliament, based in the country’s east, convened to decide on the proposal by Libya’s election commission to hold the vote on Jan. 24. Under the proposal, the presidential election would be followed by parliamentary elections a...
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Russia's best-known human rights organization faces extinction after the country's Supreme Court ordered Tuesday that it be shut down. The International Memorial Society, known as Memorial, was formed with the help of Nobel Peace laureate Andrei Sakharov during the last years of the Soviet Union as it exposed its array of prison camps that were holding political prisoners.
