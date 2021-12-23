East Bethel

Veteran news reporter Susan Canfora has written for many newspapers and held positions ranging from managing editor to her favorite, news reporter. She joined the Coastal Point in June 2019. She teaches college writing, tutors and professionally edits.
Bethel Naval JROTC Christmas Tree Pickup on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Please have trees out by 9 AM. Trucks will be out picking up trees 9 AM-Noon. The snow date is Sunday, January 9. The requested donation is $10, however, any denomination is welcome. In order for your tree to...
Students of Bethel Upper Elementary School celebrated the holidays with parties and special activities. Mrs. Thompson's third grade class celebrated Christmas with a "Polar Express"-themed party with hot chocolate, games, blankets and books. The students were able to celebrate the week before Christmas break.
Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
It was Christmas Eve, 1970. The snow, as I recall, began early. My mother, a florist, went to work, and my dad filled in making deliveries. We all knew that traveling would be difficult and that they would, for sure, be getting home late. I was home with my older...
The spirit of giving certainly was abundant at Bethel Park High School on Wednesday. During a holiday party for members of the service-oriented Interact Club, which includes high school and Independence Middle School students, came the club’s first check presentation: $500 to Smiles From Sean, a nonprofit that aims to put smiles on the faces of ill children.
Stone Bar & Grill just might inject some life into the staid Bethel Road tavern scene. Veteran Orion Trifoni has brought in partners Ilias Strovolidis and Alex Elofir into the concept, which is under construction at 1045 Bethel Road in northwest Columbus, in the vacant Alteration and Tailoring location. An...
Growing up in Brooklyn, the holiday activity that my family and I enjoyed the most was taking a drive to see the Christmas light displays around the neighborhood. During the 60’s and 70’s, the Christmas decorations were the majority, although we’d occasionally see the Menorahs and lit candles in windows. But somewhere along the line, since the invention of the lightbulb, the competition for the most brightly lit home began, and some neighborhoods were known for their majestic displays that could be seen even by planes flying overhead. And those were the ones we’d head out to see. Some neighborhoods even became infamous for their displays, like Dyker Heights, Canarsie, and Marine Park. I’m sure there were more, but these were our regulars. It was a cozy way to enjoy the season, taking these rides in my parents’ ’57 Chevy, and then the blue Pontiac on cold, clear nights, knowing that when we got back home, there’d be a hot chocolate to warm us up. Simple times.
A winter wonderland is how to best describe Camp Bethel’s Winter Camp in Fincastle. This retreat gets kids and teens outdoors, connected to nature, and is filled with wholesome overnight camp experiences that live in their memories forever. Barry LeNoir, Camp Bethel director, shared details about this 24-hour overnight camp.
Lark is a shelter favorite and often has the run of the office and the back rooms, occasionally making an appearance in the lobby, and walking around like he owns the place. He could easily be called Mr. Personality. This super friendly 10-year-old was brought to us as a stray in July. He is still going through some medical treatment but he’d like to get his future home lined up soon. Lark has been getting treatment for an ear infection and has had some issues with constipation that will probably require a special diet.
My kids do not approve this message. In fact, every year when I begin our annual tradition — trimming the tree accompanied not by Christmas music, but by my lecture on the holiday’s origins — I am met with groans and the occasional stocking thrown in my face. So in order to offset my kids’ annual misery, I’ve decided to deliver the lecture to all of you instead.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s common to see rows and rows of flowers at weddings, events and grocery stores.
Well one local organization won’t let those beautiful bouquets go to waste.
This week, we’re shining a light on this blooming non-profit that repurposes flowers to those who could use a smile.
It’s called Scent with Love.
President Ellen Gaus says the organization collects flower donations from weddings, events and grocery stores like Trader Joe’s.
Then they deliver the flowers to those who could use a smile.
Some organizations they have donated flowers to include Eden’s Farm, Hillman Cancer Center, the Ronald McDonald house, Harbour Senior Living, and dozens of other nursing homes, hospitals and non-profit organizations.
For more information to volunteer, donate or suggest places to donate, contact Ellen at swlflowers@gmail.com or go to Scent with Love’s Facebook page.
Welcome, friends. I’m Romulus Blackwood, and this is…. The snow had stopped falling, and there was a crimson glow in the late afternoon sky. That soon faded into a heavy blue, shifting to black as the moon crawled silently upward. The families had gathered together for Christmas Eve, and there was loud shouting and great excitement. The children were beside themselves with anticipation, dreaming of presents, candy canes and toys.
REGION — Healthy Living for ME is offering a free, 6-week, interactive workshop entitled Building Better Caregivers open to the public. During this workshop caregivers are able to come together to learn and receive support from others going through similar caregiving experiences. This is beneficial as for many caregivers caregiving itself is a new role — one for which training and support is needed, just like any new job.
COVID-19 is real, potentially deadly, and unpredictable. I know — I faced death and survived. Sometime in the future, we will know how it developed, what it did, and how it was ultimately defeated. Until then, we should all make the best decisions we can, and try to ensure that societal response to the coronavirus is not worse than the virus itself.
University of Maine Cooperative Extension and University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension plan to offer a webinar for home gardeners about growing microgreens indoors at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan 3, 2022. The session details the ideal conditions for growing high-quality microgreens indoors, and the variety of herb, flower and vegetable...
Teresa Giudice is known for hosting an over-the-top Christmas Eve dinner, and this year, she had a new setting for her festive feast. Teresa and her fiancé, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, recently moved into a gorgeous home, and for their first Christmas Eve there, the couple went all out. The tableware had a stunning gold, red, white, and black color scheme, and Teresa's go-to floral design company, Treemendous Florist Events, created beautiful arrangements using the same palette.
P.T. Barnum was born in Bethel in 1810, in a home on Greenwood Avenue that still stands today. Barnum was a world-renowned entertainer and driving force behind the Barnum & Bailey Circus among many accomplishments. Barnum left his mark all over the NY & CT and is one of the most talked about historical figures in the Greater Danbury area.
Local volunteers wanted who can give the gift of time to local seniors. – Volunteers who are able to give the gift of time to area older adults are currently needed by Wilshire Health & Community Services. In particular, drivers are being sought for Wilshire’s Good Neighbor Program and Caring Callers. The need for volunteers is particularly acute in North County.
