East Bethel

Growing up in Brooklyn, the holiday activity that my family and I enjoyed the most was taking a drive to see the Christmas light displays around the neighborhood. During the 60’s and 70’s, the Christmas decorations were the majority, although we’d occasionally see the Menorahs and lit candles in windows. But somewhere along the line, since the invention of the lightbulb, the competition for the most brightly lit home began, and some neighborhoods were known for their majestic displays that could be seen even by planes flying overhead. And those were the ones we’d head out to see. Some neighborhoods even became infamous for their displays, like Dyker Heights, Canarsie, and Marine Park. I’m sure there were more, but these were our regulars. It was a cozy way to enjoy the season, taking these rides in my parents’ ’57 Chevy, and then the blue Pontiac on cold, clear nights, knowing that when we got back home, there’d be a hot chocolate to warm us up. Simple times.

8 DAYS AGO