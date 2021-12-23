Henry Hits 100 Million Views With “TRAP” MV

Minecraft has hit a major milestone on YouTube as it manages to reach over one trillion views. This makes it easily one of the most-watched games on the platform. First appearing on YouTube in 2009, Minecraft quickly became a fan favorite game due to its creative freedom and modding ability. Within its first year on YouTube, it managed to reach one billion views, and that momentum clearly hasn't stopped. With over a trillion views on the platform, if each of those views were only a second long, that would add up to over 30,000 years. There's been a wide variety of content over the years, such as basic survival Let's Plays and creative mode creations, fan animations and music videos, and more specialized challenges like surviving 100 days in creator-made challenges and "Minecraft But," where creators show their skill, ingenuity, and creativity at manipulating the game.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO