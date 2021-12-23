Rural King Santa: Marion woman raised thousands for children's gifts this Christmas

It seems that Santa has helpers at the Marion Rural King.

When Tracy Blanton helped start a Christmas toy drive four years ago with her coworkers at Rural King, she was just happy to give back to kids in the community.

Raising a few hundred dollars through bake sales, the team bought toys to donate to the Marion County Sheriff's Office for children around the holiday season.

Still, Blanton could never have predicted the coming success.

What started with a series of bake sales would become a coordinated effort with community partners, raising thousands of dollars all because of her dedication to giving back to Marion's children.

The 53-year-old mother explained it was the help she received from the community when her three children, now grown, were younger that inspired her to dedicate her time and effort to give other children a Merry Christmas.

“When my kids were little, they helped out me a couple times and I always thought through the years that if I could ever help out, that was my way of repaying the community back,” Blanton said.

The community coming together

This year, the toy drive raised $2,632, through a bake sale, donations from friends and family, a nearly $500 donation from the Marion Disc Golf Club and a $1,000 donation from Sakamura USA, a division of Sakamura Machine Company, where Tracy Blanton's son, Craig, works.

Rural King customers also had the ability to purchase a toy When it was time to collect the toys, the team gathered six trash bags worth of toys, Tracy Blanton said.

Craig, who is the events coordinator for the disc golf club on top of working for Sakamura USA, explained that this was the toy drive's most successful year, thanks to the help from the community.

The money raised was spent purchasing items for the The Salvation Army Marion Corp's angel tree. Sixteen angels were fulfilled, and Craig boasts they were able to fulfill every item on the list and more.

"From pop-its, to Nerf guns, to science kits, to slime kits, everything, but there were two bigger ticket items: one kid wanted a bicycle and he was a teen, and one kid wanted a hoverboard, and those are expensive items. We were coming down to the wire on the budget, but my talked to some people at work and three guys chipped in last minute," Craig said.

"That's when we were able to get the hoverboard and the bike, so everything that those kids listed on those angels, all 16 of them, we were able to fulfill all of that."

In a display of community partnership, the donation to the Salvation Army was not only a one-way street.

Women from the Salvation Army dropped off boxes of baked goods to benefit the donation-based bake sale Blanton held at Rural King, allowing the toy drive to make more money to buy even more toys for Marion children.

Salvation Army Corps Officer Kristin Price said there was a decreas in giving in 2021 compared to 2020, so the success of the toy drive is something to be celebrated.

"This year, it's been a little bit of a change where people are adjusting to the pandemic and costs are higher for people as far as cost of living, so we haven't seen as many donations, but things have been good. With donations like we get from Rural King, we're really able to help as many children as we can. We've been truly blessed, and it really is a community effort," Price said.

With the help of Sakamura USA, friends and family, Rural King and the disc golf club, Blanton was also able to purchase shoes, fleece zip-up sweaters, and basic needs like toothbrushes and toothpaste for each child.

Meeting needs in a pandemic

This was a huge accomplishment for the team, Blanton explained, because last year they were unable to get everything they needed, even though the toy drive had expanded its reach to try to meet increased need during the pandemic through a 2020 donation from Sakamura USA.

"Last year, we were kind of motivated to try take these things to the next level because there's so many people that it's affected and we want to try to make sure that we can help those people out," Craig said.

The partnership with Sakamura USA began when Craig asked for help from Executive Director Naomi Taniguchi.

"With the toy drive last year, it was a lot with Sakamura helping us. That’s why I approached Craig and said, 'What are we going to do this year? People are not going to have money to spend.' That's when he stepped in and said, 'Let me see what I can do,' and that's when he approached Naomi," Blanton said.

For Taniguchi, she hopes the donation from Sakamura USA and the word spreading about the local toy drive will help it to grow in years to come.

"Just a little bit: 10 dollars, 5 dollars, if everybody does this, it makes it bigger," she said.

Craig agreed, and he hopes his mom's work for the children will continue to grow. He attributes this success of the toy drive to his mother's dedication and love for children.

“It takes countless hours of doing the bake sales, going shopping, acquiring toys throughout the year, finding stuff on clearance and picking those up: anything and everything that she can put towards it, she does. She spends her own money and is one of the bigger donators aside from businesses that goes toward this. It definitely means a lot to her," he said.

"She’s always been that type of person who just wants to give back and just pay it forward.”

Story by: Sophia Veneziano (740) 564 - 5243 | sveneziano@gannett.com