Dylan Scott’s ‘New Truck’ Was Inspired by the One Time He and His Now-Wife Broke Up

By Jess
 5 days ago
Dylan Scott's latest single "New Truck" is a little surprising. For one, the song is relatively upbeat for being filled with heartbreak. Also, Scott doesn't have much experience with relationships ending. "I've been with my wife since I was 15," he reveals when asked by Taste of Country about...

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

