Huawei Watch D official, with ECG and blood pressure monitoring

By Britta O'Boyle
Pocket-lint.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pocket-lint) - Chinese company Huawei has announced the Watch D smartwatch, during an event on Twitter on 23 December. The Watch D smartwatch has a rectangular design, more like the Apple Watch than latest Samsung's Galaxy smartwatches, but it comes with the ability to not only take an ECG reading, but...

