ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Eric Clapton drops legal action against widow who tried to sell bootleg CD

By Roisin O'Connor
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y7Jq1_0dUL6Afc00

Eric Clapton is not pursuing the fine issued against a German widow who tried to sell a bootleg CD of his online.

The guitarist received a backlash after it emerged that his legal team were seeking action against a woman who listed her late husband’s CD for sale online for around £8.45, not knowing it was unauthorised.

An injunction was issued on Clapton’s behalf, requiring the defendant to pay both parties’ legal fees, amounting to around €3,400 (£2,880).

If she continued her attempt to sell the CD, she would face a fine of €250,000 (£212,000) or six months in prison.

However, Clapton’s management have now said he is not pursuing the fine and explained why they pursued legal action in the first place, in a statement posted to his website.

They said that Germany is “one of several countries where sales of unauthorised and usually poor-quality illegal bootleg CDs are rife”, in response to which Clapton and “a significant number of other well-known artists and record companies” hired German lawyers to tackle the issue.

“Eric Clapton’s lawyers and management team (rather than Eric personally) identifies if an item offered for sale is illegal, and a declaration confirming that is signed, but thereafter Eric Clapton is not involved in any individual cases, and 95 per cent of the cases are resolved before going to court,” the statement said.

“It is not the intention to target individuals selling isolated CDs from their own collection, but rather the active bootleggers manufacturing unauthorised copies for sale. In the case of an individual selling unauthorised items from a personal collection, if following receipt of a ‘cease and desist’ letter the offending items are withdrawn, any costs would be minimal, or might be waived.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KHxvU_0dUL6Afc00

The management team claimed that the widow, Gabriele P, did not comply with their initial cease and desist order and told them to “feel free to file a lawsuit if you insist on the demands”.

Her attempt to have the case dismissed was rejected, after which the judge ordered her to pay the legal fees for both parties.

“If the individual had complied with the initial letter the costs would have been minimal. Had she explained at the outset the full facts in a simple phone call or letter to the lawyers, any claim might have been waived, and costs avoided,” Clapton’s management said.

Ultimately, they said it became clear that Gabriele P was “not the type of person Eric Clapton, or his record company, wishes to target”.

“Eric Clapton decided not to take any further action and does not intend to collect the costs awarded to him by the court,” the statement said. It added that Clapton and his team hope that Gabriele P would “not herself incur any further costs”, referring to the consequences were she to re-list the CD for sale.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Eric Clapton’s Management Sort of Regrets Suing German Widow Over Attempted $11 Bootleg CD Sale

After a spate of bad publicity over winning a Goliath-versus-David lawsuit, Eric Clapton’s management has announced it does not intend to collect the money owed by a German woman who was sued for putting a bootleg CD of a 1980s Clapton concert up for sale on eBay. The woman had been ordered to pay approximately $4,000 after a judge ruled she had infringed Clapton’s copyright by trying to sell the more than 30-year-old CD, which her late husband had purchased at a department store, for 9.95 euros, or roughly $11.20. The illicit disc was removed from the site after a day...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Clapton
mxdwn.com

Eric Clapton Sues 55-Year-Old Woman For Alleged Copyright Infringement After Attempted Sale Of Bootleg CD On eBay

World renowned singer, songwriter and guitarist Eric Clapton, has again made headlines, and this time, he used time and money and successfully sued a 55 year-old woman for copyright infringement after attempting to sell a bootleg copy of his work. After spending the entire pandemic as an anti-vaxxer and against any COVID-19 regulations, the 76 year-old guitarist had decided to take a seemingly innocent and harmless woman in Germany to court for a CD that was on sale for $11 on ebay.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Eric Clapton’s Management Releases Statement About Winning Bootleg CD Lawsuit

In recent times, Eric Clapton has spent most of his time complaining about COVID precautions and restrictions, whether that’s been writing would-be pandemic era protest music, or railing against vaccines in various ways. But he also made headlines last week when some of his lawyers successfully sued a woman in Germany for trying to sell a bootleg CD of a Clapton concert recorded in the ’80s.
CELEBRITIES
94.5 KATS

Eric Clapton Wins Court Case Over $11 Bootlegged CD

Eric Clapton has won a lawsuit brought against a German woman who was trying to sell a bootlegged copy of one of his concerts on eBay. The woman, who listed the CD at an asking price of 9.95 GBP (approx. $11.20), insisted she didn't know she was violating a copyright law. She claimed the recording, taken at a Clapton concert in the ‘80s, had been purchased by her late husband in 1987 at a well-known department store.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bootleg#Cease And Desist
Slackpreneur

Eric Clapton Sues Widow and Wins Case

Guitarist blues legend and vaccine skeptic Eric Clapton has been in the news lately, but not for a good reason. Claiming to be for freedom and only playing venues in primarily red states where COVID checks were not mandatory, it's a significant change from an artist who claimed in interviews from the 60s not to want to talk about politics.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Neil Young Gives Surprise Christmas Gift to Fans With ‘Lost’ 1987 Album ‘Summer Songs’

Neil Young delivered a surprise Christmas gift to fans Saturday with Summer Songs, a “lost for years, but not forgotten” LP recorded in 1987 but never released. The eight-track album, featuring Young on all instruments, boasts early versions of songs that would later appear on 1989’s Freedom (“Wrecking Ball,” “Someday,” “Hangin’ on a Limb”), Harvest Moon (“One of These Days”), Psychedelic Pill (“For the Love of Man)” and CSNY’s 1988 LP American Dream (“American Dream,” “Name of Love”), plus one song, “Last of His Kind,” that Young debuted at the 1987 Farm Aid but never officially released. “I think you will enjoy...
MUSIC
Indy100

David Bowie put MTV on blast for lack of diversity – and Ice T loves it

A resurfaced clip of David Bowie putting MTV on blast for racial bias has resurfaced on social media – and it has rightfully won the approval of many, including Ice T. During the 1983 interview with MTV’s Mark Goodman, Bowie opted to take a stand and speak up for those who didn’t have a platform. “Having watched MTV over the past few months, it’s a solid enterprise with a lot going for it,” he said, before highlighting: “I’m just floored by the fact that there are so few Black artists featured [on MTV].” The late singer-songwriter flipped the script and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Janice Long: BBC DJ and radio presenter dies aged 66

BBC radio presenter Janice Long has died aged 66.Long – who was best known as a presenter on BBC Radio 1, Radio 2 and Top of the Pops – died at home on Christmas Day (25 December) with her family.She died following a short illness, her agent confirmed to the BBC.Tim Davie, the BBC’s director general, described her as a “stellar presenter” who was loved across the industry.Long’s career spanned five decades. She has hosted the evening show on BBC Radio Wales since 2017. Long became a national broadcaster when she joined BBC Radio 1 in 1983. She was...
CELEBRITIES
Middletown Press

Widow Ordered to Pay Thousands for Attempting to Sell Husband’s Eric Clapton Bootleg

UPDATE (12/17): Speaking with The Guardian, Eric Clapton’s manager, Michael Eaton, said of the case, “Germany is a country where sales of bootleg and counterfeit CDs are rife, which damages the industry and customers with poor quality and misleading recordings. Along with a number of other major artists and record companies, over a number of years Eric Clapton has, through German lawyers, successfully pursued hundreds of bootleg cases in the German courts under routine German copyright procedures.”
CELEBRITIES
wcsx.com

Eric Clapton Successfully Sues Woman For Selling Bootleg CD For $11

A 55-year-old German widow has reportedly been mandated to pay for court costs for both herself and Eric Clapton, after the three time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer successfully sued her over the sale of a live bootleg CD on eBay, according to German newspaper Bild (via Guitar World).
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

402K+
Followers
149K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy