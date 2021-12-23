ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

European Shares at One-Month High as Omicron Fears Fade

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -European shares hit a one-month high on Thursday, led by gains in banking stocks as signs the impact of the Omicron variant may be less severe than feared led to improved risk appetite that pushed eurozone and Treasury yields higher. The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 1%, marking the...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Asian shares rise, yen falls as traders shrug off Omicron fears

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asian shares gained on Tuesday, cruising in the slipstream of another record-setting day on Wall Street amid strong retail figures, while the safe-haven yen lost ground as traders stayed in riskier currencies and asset classes like equities. A variety of asset classes from oil to...
WORLD
WSB Radio

Global shares follow Wall St higher, shrug off omicron fears

TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares advanced Tuesday following a rally on Wall Street as investors shrugged off concerns about the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus. France's CAC 40 edged up 0.2% in early trading to 7,155.68, while Germany's DAX added 0.3% to 15,878.65. Britain's FTSE...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
MarketWatch

S&P 500 set to inch toward another record as stock futures move higher

Stock futures were rising on Tuesday, and indicating that the S&P 500 could be poised for yet another record-breaking session, as investors look toward 2022 with optimism, despite record COVID-19 cases. How are stock-index futures trading?. S&P 500 futures. ES00,. +0.22%. rose 0.2% to 4,972. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures.
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares mixed as omicron worries crimp market optimism

Asian shares rose Tuesday, although optimism set off by a rally on Wall Street was dampened by concerns over the potential impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Japan s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.4% to finish at 29,069.16. South Korea s Kospi gained 0.5% to 3,015.63. Hong Kong's Hang Seng recouped early losses to edge up 0.2% to 23,269.36, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.4% to 3,628.77. Trading was closed in Australia for Boxing Day. Much of Asia has yet to see surges in infections of the omicron variant already playing out in other parts of the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Stock#Continental Ag#Economic Environment#Covid#Reuters#Pan European#University Of Edinburgh#Imperial College London#Ig Wealth Management#U S Treasury#Stoxx#Oxford University
CNBC

Dow adds nearly 300 points, S&P 500 hits record as investors look for Santa rally

U.S. stock indexes rose Monday as markets reopened after the Christmas holiday and investors assessed the spread of the omicron Covid-19 variant. The S&P 500 gained 1.2% and hit an intraday record for the first time in more than a month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added about 275 points, or 0.8%. The Nasdaq Composite ticked up 1.3%.
STOCKS
Reuters

London stocks climb as Omicron fears fade

Dec 23 (Reuters) - UK shares rose on Thursday as markets globally rallied following two research studies that suggested the effects of the Omicron coronavirus variant were less severe than the Delta variant. The blue chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) ended 0.4% higher, extending its two-day rally, led by financial stocks...
STOCKS
investing.com

Fading Omicron concerns set up shares for weekly gain, dent dollar

MILAN/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Stock markets in Europe and Asia cemented gains in light holiday trade on Friday, while the safe-haven dollar eased on signs the Omicron variant would not significantly derail global economic growth. The greenback was set for its worst week in four months while other risk-friendly assets...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
investing.com

Dollar Down as Fading Omicron Fears Boost Investor Risk Appetite

Investing.com – The dollar was down on Friday morning in Asia, with investors towards riskier assets as fears of the omicron COVID-19 variant’s virulence continue to fade. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the greenback against a basket of other currencies inched down 0.02% to 96.035 by 10:52 PM ET (3:52 AM GMT).
MARKETS
Reuters

Indian shares extend gains as Omicron fears ease

BENGALURU, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares gained for a third straight session on Thursday, led by metals and banking stocks, as risk sentiment improved globally after a study showed hospital stay risk for the Omicron COVID-19 variant is lower than the Delta strain. The NSE Nifty 50 index rose...
MARKETS
Gazette

European shares up slightly, markets optimistic about limited Omicron fallout

LONDON (Reuters) - European equities edged slightly higher on Wednesday, with markets optimistic that the Omicron coronavirus variant would only have a limited economic fallout, even as global cases surged and more countries announced restrictions. Europe's STOXX 600 rose 0.1% at 0857 GMT and the MSCI world equity index, which...
STOCKS
Reuters

UK shares edge lower on Omicron fears, downbeat GDP data

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Dec 22 (Reuters) - UK’s FTSE 100 inched lower on Wednesday on mounting concerns over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on economic recovery and weaker-than-expected quarterly growth data.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

European Equities Slump on Renewed Omicron Fears, Risk Assets Shunned

The number of Omicron cases in the US doubled between Friday and Saturday last week. Risk assets across the board continue to fall. The number of confirmed Omicron cases is doubling every 1.5 to 3 days, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) with the covid-19 variant now identified in 89 countries. And according to NIAID director Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US is likely to see record case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths from Omicron. The latest surge in transmissions is likely to see more countries re-impose lockdown measures following in the footsteps of the Netherlands who announced a nationwide lockdown over the weekend. France and Austria have announced a range of travel restrictions, Denmark has closed theatres and concert venues, while Ireland has announced that bars and pubs must close by 8pm.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy