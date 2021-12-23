ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

China Evergrande Opens Higher After Risk Committee Says Will Work With Creditors

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of embattled China Evergrande Group opened up 2.1% on...

money.usnews.com

Telegraph

China’s avalanche of shoddy exports is a threat the West can no longer ignore

By the time you read this, 48 hours will have elapsed since the Christmas presents were unwrapped, but how many of the products that originated in China are still working?. Hopefully all of them, but how confident are you that the robot vacuum cleaner, the electric toothbrush or the car torch will still be going strong in six months, or even three?
ECONOMY
investing.com

China Evergrande Shares Jump Over Progress in Resuming Home Deliveries

Investing.com – China Evergrande Group's (HK: 3333 ) shares jumped on Tuesday morning after the indebted property developer said on Sunday that it had made initial progress in resuming construction work. China Evergrande's Hong Kong shares jumped 6.08% to HK$1.57 ($0.20) by 10:56 PM ET (3:56 AM GMT), after...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China Evergrande shares rise on vow to boost unit construction

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Shares in China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) jumped more than 8% on Tuesday morning after the embattled property developer said it had made initial progress in resuming construction work. Company chairman Hui Ka Yan vowed in a meeting on Sunday to deliver 39,000 units of properties in...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creditors#Reuters#China Evergrande Group
UPI News

Beijing to remove all limits on foreign automakers owning operations in China

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Ownership restrictions on foreign automakers will be lifted in 2022 under new economic "opening up" measures, the Chinese government said on Monday. Two of Beijing's "negative lists" that detail which sectors of China's economy are off-limits for foreign investors next year showed that foreign automakers, for the first time, will be allowed to own 100% of their Chinese operations.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Asian shares mixed as omicron worries crimp market optimism

Asian shares rose Tuesday, although optimism set off by a rally on Wall Street was dampened by concerns over the potential impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Japan s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.4% to finish at 29,069.16. South Korea s Kospi gained 0.5% to 3,015.63. Hong Kong's Hang Seng recouped early losses to edge up 0.2% to 23,269.36, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.4% to 3,628.77. Trading was closed in Australia for Boxing Day. Much of Asia has yet to see surges in infections of the omicron variant already playing out in other parts of the...
STOCKS
albuquerqueexpress.com

China Expected to Fail Its US Trade Commitments by Year's End

SAN FRANCISCO - Sino-U.S. trade tensions could flare up again as it appears China will miss its obligations under a nearly expired agreement that emerged from a dispute during the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump, analysts said. The Economic and Trade Agreement signed by the two superpowers in...
FOREIGN POLICY
kitco.com

Troubled Chinese developer Evergrande says will 'actively engage' with creditors

LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Chinese property giant Evergrande said on Wednesday it would "actively engage" with its creditors following its recent missed debt repayments. Evergrande, the world's most indebted developer with more than $300 billion of liabilities, including nearly $20 billion of international market bonds, was formally declared in default by ratings firms this month after it missed repayments.
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

China developers flag risks after sharp share price rebound

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Recent sharp increases in China property stocks have prompted some developers, including Tahoe Group and Sichuan Languang Development Co, to flag investment risks, citing poor fundamentals. China’s CSI300 Real Estate Index hit a two-month high on Tuesday, and has rebounded almost 20% from its November low,...
REAL ESTATE
bulletin-news.com

China’s Efforts to Prevent Evergrande Collapse

When Evergrande’s $300 billion (£226 billion) debt issue became public early this year, some speculated that it might become China’s “Lehman moment.”. Since then, it has been evident that Beijing is approaching the issue differently than Washington did when investment banking behemoth Lehman Brothers declared bankruptcy at the commencement of the global financial crisis in 2008.
ECONOMY
Coinspeaker

China Evergrande Finally Gets Default Rating from S&P

Offshore creditors whom China Evergrande owes over $19 billion are arguably going to be the last to be paid off, whenever the firm has the capacity to do so. Financially embattled property developer, China Evergrande Group (HKG: 3333) has finally been issued a “selective default” rating by the international rating agency S&P Global. As reported by Bloomberg, the rating became necessary as the property developer failed to make the expected payments to creditors for the first time since its woes were blown open to the public.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

China Evergrande, offshore financing arm declared in default by S&P

S&P Global Ratings downgrades China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) (OTCPK:EGRNY) and its offshore financing arm, Tianji Holding, to "selective default," the second ratings firm to do so after the property developer failed to make coupon payments on its dollar debt earlier this month. While Evergrande and Tianji haven't confirmed with S&P the...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Creditors Sue Evergrande Group For $13 Billion in Late Payments

Chinese creditors have sued now-defaulted mega developer Evergrande Group for $13 billion in an attempt to receive money on late payments owed by the real estate company. The Financial Times reports that a Chinese court has approved 367 civil lawsuit cases that total 84 billion yuan or $13.2 billion, citing official records.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theedgemarkets.com

Creditors sue for claims topping US$13 bil: Evergrande update

HONG KONG (Dec 16): Chinese creditors have sued China Evergrande Group for more than US$13 billion in allegedly overdue payments, according to a report. A Chinese court assigned to handle civil lawsuits against Evergrande accepted 367 cases, with claims totaling 84 billion yuan (US$13.2 billion), the Financial Times reported, citing official records. The cases were accepted between late August and earlier this month, the report said — in the period after financial regulators told the developer to resolve its debt problems and up to Fitch Ratings’ downgrade of the developer to ‘restricted default’ last week.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Shimao Risks Rise; Economy Likely Slowed: Evergrande Update

(Bloomberg) -- A tumble in Shimao Group Holdings Ltd.’s bonds and shares has sparked renewed concern over the health of China’s property sector and threatens an already precarious rebound in the nation’s high-yield notes. Economic activity in China likely slowed in November due to the worsening downturn...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Brace for a $600 bln Chinese escape from New York

HONG KONG, Dec 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The party’s over for Chinese companies in New York. They’re being squeezed by lawmakers in both Beijing and Washington over data protection, accounting oversight plus other crackdowns and political spats. New U.S. rules that would usher out lingerers won’t apply for two years, but waiting until the last minute only will make leaving harder.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

China says US must ‘bear responsibility’ after space station forced to move to avoid collision with Musk’s satellites

China has called on the United Nations to remind the US of its responsibility in outer space after it had to take measures to avoid its space station from colliding with Elon Musk’s satellites twice in the past year.China, in a report to the United Nations’ Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space earlier this month, said that Starlink satellites launched by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX almost collided with its Tiangong space station in July and October and was forced to take “preventive collision avoidance control” during these two “close encounters.”Beijing requested the secretary-general of the United Nations that...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seekingalpha.com

China Evergrande expected to miss two more coupon payments

China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF -1.4%) (OTCPK:EGRNY +4.2%) is poised to miss two more dollar bond coupon payments today, as the Chinese property developer has already missed some $82.5M in interest payments on offshore bonds in the past two months. The company has $50.4M of interest due on a 7.5% 2023 bond...
ECONOMY

