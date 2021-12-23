ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar Firm but Risk-Sensitive Currencies Also Rise

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher against a basket of currencies on Thursday, but its gains were capped as easing fears of fallout from the Omicron coronavirus variant supported higher risk currencies such as the Australian dollar and British pound. Ahead of the holidays and extended long...

