Russia Fines Twitter for Not Deleting Banned Content, Says Court

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) -A Moscow court on Thursday said it had fined Twitter 3 million roubles ($40,920) for failing to delete content Russia deems illegal, the latest in a string of penalties against foreign technology...

Daily Mail

Now Putin threatens to take 'military-technical measures' if the West continues its 'aggression' in Ukraine that has pushed Russia 'to a line that we can't cross'

Russian President Vladimir Putin today announced he would ponder a slew of options if the West fails to meet his push for security guarantees preventing NATO's expansion to Ukraine. Earlier this month, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and...
POLITICS
Washington Times

U.S. vows to move more forces closer to Russia if Moscow invades Ukraine

The Biden administration warned Moscow on Thursday that Russia risks drawing U.S. and allied troops and arms closer to its borders if President Vladimir Putin goes ahead with an invasion of neighboring Ukraine. A senior administration official who briefed reporters on the unfolding crisis in Eastern Europe called the buildup...
FOREIGN POLICY
Boston Herald

Jamison: For Putin, history demands Russia invade Ukraine

For Russian President Vladimir Putin, history requires that Russia invade and control Ukraine. Putin perceives Ukraine as a vital buffer for Russian security. Twice in the last two centuries, invaders from Europe have ravaged Russia. In 1812, Napoleon led some 500,000 soldiers into Russia, defeating the Russian Army at the brutal Battle of Borodino and occupying a burning Moscow before his catastrophic retreat through the Russian winter. In June 1941 an unsuspecting Stalin, who had secretly allied with Hitler two years earlier to partition Poland with Germany upon Germany’s 1939 invasion of Poland, was stunned when Hitler launched a massive multi-pronged savage invasion of the Soviet Union.
POLITICS
BBC

No time for war: Russians see no chance of conflict

There may be hope of US-Russia talks in the new year but the build-up of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border has led to fears of an invasion and all-out war. Commentators and experts in Moscow are as alive to the risk as their Western counterparts, but for most Russians there is little interest.
POLITICS
BBC

Russia fines Google over illegal content breach

A Moscow court has fined Google 7.2bn roubles ($98m; £73m) for repeated failure to delete content deemed illegal in Russia. Details of the offending content were not specified in the announcement by the court's press service. This is the first time in Russia that a technology giant has been...
BUSINESS
Washington Times

Russian court hammers Google, Facebook with huge fines for content the Kremlin labeled illegal

A Russian court on Friday slapped the parent companies of Google and Facebook with record-high fines for failing to take down content that the Kremlin deemed illegal. Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, was ordered to shell out nearly $100 million. It was the highest penalty levied to date by Moscow’s internet regulator in an ongoing crackdown on Western tech companies.
BUSINESS
BBC

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Putin says ball in West's court

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on the West to give immediate security guarantees to defuse a crisis prompted by Russia's military build-up near Ukraine's borders. "It's you who must give us guarantees, and give them immediately, now," he said in his annual press conference. Mr Putin has demanded that...
POLITICS
AFP

NATO chief seeks NATO-Russia Council meeting in January

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has sought a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council next month and contacted Moscow to secure its attendance, an alliance spokesman said Sunday. "We are in touch with Russia" about the January 12 meeting, said the NATO spokesman, who asked not be identified.
POLITICS
AFP

Polish president vetoes media law slammed by US

Following pressure from the EU and US, Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday vetoed a media ownership law that critics said was aimed at silencing the US-owned news channel TVN24. "I refuse to sign the radio and television law amendment and am sending it back to parliament to be re-examined. This means that I am vetoing it," Duda said in a televised address. The law, which was adopted by parliament this month, would have prevented companies from outside the European Economic Area from holding a controlling stake in Polish media companies. That would have forced US group Discovery to sell a majority stake in TVN, one of Poland's biggest private TV networks, and its news channel TVN24.
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Putin on NATO, Ukraine, Gas, COVID and the Russian Economy

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday gave his annual news conference. Putin spoke in Russian. The quotes below were translated into English by Reuters. ON POSSIBLE CONFLICT WITH UKRAINE. "This is not our choice, we do not want this." "We have to think about ensuring our security prospects...
HEALTH
cryptonews.com

Russia: Total Ban on Crypto Ownership Still on Table, Says Top Official

Russian lawmakers’ seemingly endless quest to introduce crypto regulation in the country could culminate in a complete ban on the ownership and purchase of coins, says the elusive regulation’s chief architect. The news agency Interfax quoted the head of the State Duma’s Committee on the Financial Markets Anatoly...
MARKETS
The Independent

Russian FM: Security talks with US to start after holidays

Talks between Russia and the United States on Moscow’s demand for Western guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine will start immediately after the new year holiday period, Russia's top diplomat announced Monday. “It is with the U.S. that we will carry out the main work of negotiations, which will take place immediately after the new year holidays end,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview Monday. The holidays in Russia will last for 10 days, through Jan. 9. Earlier this month, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet...
POLITICS

